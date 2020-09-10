ICCR Admit Card 2020 Download @iccr.gov.in, Exam for Assistant, Steno & Other Posts on 30 September

ICCR Admit Card 2020: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Programme Officer, Assistant, Sr Stenographer, Jr Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk and Programme Officer. Candidates can download ICCR Admit Card from the official website of ICCR iccr.gov.in.
ICCR Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also get their admit card by login into the link. If a candidate has applied for two post i.e. one from Morning Batch and another from Evening Batch than two separate links will be displayed for such candidate, on click of which the candidate can download their Admit Card.
ICCR Exam will be held on 30 September 2020 (Wednesday). The candidates can check the venue and time of the exam on their ICCR Call Letter.
ICCR Exam Pattern:
ICCR exam is an Computer Based test. There will be questions on:
For Sr Stenographer, Jr Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk Posts
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
English Language & Grammar
|
30
|
60
|
2 hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
60
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability
|
30
|
60
|
General Awareness
|
30
|
60
For Assistant, Assistant Programme Officer, and Programme Officer Posts
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
English Language & Grammar & Comprehension
|
30
|
60
|
3 hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
45
|
90
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability
|
45
|
90
|
General Awareness including Finance, Accounting & Statistics
|
60
|
120
How to Download ICCR Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to the link - https://iccr2019.onlineregistrationform.org/ICCR/
- Click on ‘Registered Candidate Button’ available on the Top – Right Corner. After clicking on Registered Candidate, candidate will be redirected to Login Page where the candidate needs to enter their User ID and Password which candidate had used at the time of registration.
- On successful login candidate will be displayed a Home page from where candidate needs to select Dashboard button from the Top – Right Corner.
- On Dashboard Page candidate will be displayed the Admit card Download Link.
- If a candidate has applied for only one post from Morning Batch than such candidate will be displayed a link by the name – ‘Click here to download your Admit Card - Morning Batch’,
- Similarly if a candidate has applied for only one post from Evening Batch than a link will be displayed by the name – ‘Click here to download your Admit Card - Evening Batch’