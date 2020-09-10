ICCR Admit Card 2020 Download @iccr.gov.in, Exam for Assistant, Steno & Other Posts on 30 September

ICCR Admit Card 2020: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Programme Officer, Assistant, Sr Stenographer, Jr Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk and Programme Officer. Candidates can download ICCR Admit Card from the official website of ICCR iccr.gov.in.

ICCR Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also get their admit card by login into the link. If a candidate has applied for two post i.e. one from Morning Batch and another from Evening Batch than two separate links will be displayed for such candidate, on click of which the candidate can download their Admit Card.

ICCR Admit Card Download Link

ICCR Mock Test Link

ICCR Exam will be held on 30 September 2020 (Wednesday). The candidates can check the venue and time of the exam on their ICCR Call Letter.

ICCR Exam Notice

ICCR Exam Pattern:

ICCR exam is an Computer Based test. There will be questions on:

For Sr Stenographer, Jr Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk Posts

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language & Grammar 30 60 2 hours General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 60 Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability 30 60 General Awareness 30 60

For Assistant, Assistant Programme Officer, and Programme Officer Posts

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language & Grammar & Comprehension 30 60 3 hours General Intelligence & Reasoning 45 90 Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability 45 90 General Awareness including Finance, Accounting & Statistics 60 120

How to Download ICCR Admit Card 2020 ?