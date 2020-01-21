ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Notification: 3000+ Vacancies Notified, Get Salary upto 37,000

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi and others in various departments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Dharwad. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

A total of 3194 Vacancies have been notified for the post of Anganwadi Supervisor, Anganwadi Worker and Assistant, Anganwadi Helper and Project Officer. Candidates possessing 8th and 10th from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for aforesaid posts. Candidates are required to apply to the posts through the online mode. Candidates can check this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria and other details by scrolling down.

Important Dates

Last date of submission of application for ICDS Recruitment: 15 February 2020

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Supervisor

Anganwadi Worker

Assistant

Anganwadi Helper

Project Officer

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 8th, 10 and 12th passed from a recognized Board.

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.)

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

ICDS UP Recruitment 2020

Salary – Rs. 7100- Rs. 37600+Rs. 3600-grade pay

ICDS Kannada Recruitment 2020

Salary: Rs 4,000- 8,000 per month

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be appointed for the aforesaid posts on the basis of their performance in written test and interview.

ICDS Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts of Anganwadi and others through the online mode. Candidates can check more details in the provided link of notification.



