ICDS Supervisor Result 2019 at pscwbapplication.in, Download Final Selection List PDF Here

ICDS Supervisor Result: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the final result for recruitment to the post of ICDS Supervisor, against advertisement number 08/2019. Candidates can download ICDS Result 2023 from the website of the commission i.e. pscwbapplication.in or wbpsc.gov.in. ICDS Supervisor Result Link is also provided in this article below.

ICDS Supervisor Result Download Link - Click Here

The candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of ICDS Supervisor (Female only) under the Women & Child Development & Social Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal [Bikash Bhavan, 10th floor, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091] on the basis of the results of ICDS Supervisor Recruitment Exam 2019.

How to Download ICDS Supervisor Result 2019 ?

The candidates can check the steps provided below for downloading the Supervisor Result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBPSC

Step 2: Click on the result link 'LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE POST OF ICDS SUPERVISOR (FEMALE ONLY) UNDER WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT & SOCIAL WELFARE DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF W.B. ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF ICDS SUPERVISOR (FEMALE ONLY) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2019. (ADVT. NO. 08/2019)'

Step 3: Download ICDS Supervisor Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of the selected candidates

ICDS Supervisor Final Cut-Off Marks 2019

Marks obtained by the last recommended candidates in each category for appointment to ICDS Supervisor (Female only) mentioned below on the basis of the results of the ICDS Supervisor (Female only) Recruitment Examination, 2019: