ICFRE Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Download Forest Guard Notification @icfre.org

ICFRE Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications for the post of Forest Guard. The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 15 May 2020

ICFRE Vacancy Details

Forest Guard – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Forest Guard Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th pass with Science from Government recognized Board. The appointees will be required to successfully complete Forestry Training course from a recognized Forest Guard training Institution during the probation period.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms)

How to apply for ICFRE Forest Guard Posts Jobs 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit their application to to “The Director, Institute of Wood Science &Technology, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru - 56000” on or before 15 May 2019. The application duly completed in all respects should be submitted along with the self attested photocopies of certificates of educational qualification, age proof, etc.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a non ‐ refundable application fee of Rs.300/‐ (Rs. 200/‐ Application fee and Rs. 100/‐ Processing fee) through Demand Draft from any nationalized bank drawn in favour of Director, Institute of Wood Science and Technology payable at Bengaluru. No other mode of payment of application fee is acceptable. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

ICFRE Forest Guard Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF