Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2023: ICG AC Recruitment Notification, Download PDF

Know here about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant, ICG AC Exam 2023-24, no. of posts, how to apply, educational qualification, download notification pdf

The Indian Coast Guard has released a notification regarding vacancies of Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (ICG AC Exam) 2023-24. Applications will be submitted only online from 25 January 2023 to 9 February 2023 till 5 PM. Candidates can apply for these vacancies from the official website of Coast Guard- https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/

This year the Coast Guard has released a total of 71 vacancies divided in branches like General Duty, Commercial Pilot License, Technical(Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) and Law posts.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant number of vacancies

This year the Coast Guard has released a total of 71 vacancies. Details of vacancies of Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant is given below in table







Post Vacancies SC ST OBC EWS UR Total General Duty (GD) 40 7 4 14 3 22 50 CPL (SSA) 10 Tech (Engg) 6 3 2 5 1 9 20 Tech (Elect) 14 Law 1 1 -- -- -- -- 1

Reservation will provided as per rules

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant how to apply

Candidates need to apply only online through official website of coast guard at https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/

How to Apply.

Step 1

Login to official website of Coast Guard on https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions for registering yourself. Keep mobile number and email-id ready.

(b) The candidate is allowed to apply for only one post mentioned in the advertisement.

Online application will be inspected carefully for complete eligibility and may be rejected at any stage if found ineligible.

All the vacancies are tentative and can be changed.



Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria

All Indian citizens fulfilling other requirements are eligible to apply. Complete eligibility criteria is given in the table below.

SI. BRANCH AGE GENDER Educational Qualification A General Duty Born between 01 July 1998 to 30 June 2002 (Both dates are inclusive). Male (i) Should hold a graduation degree with 60% marks.

(ii) Maths and Physics as subjects in class 12 or class XII with minimum of 55% marks in Maths and Physics. Candidates who did Graduation after diploma, are also eligible, but should have 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics as subjects. B Commercial Pilot Licence SSA Born between 01 July 1998 to 30 June 2004 (Both dates are inclusive) Male/Female (i) Maths and Physics as subjects in class 12 with 55% marks in Maths and Physics. Candidates who have diploma, are also eligible, but should have 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics as subjects.

(ii) Valid current Commercial Pilot Licence. C Technical(Mechanical) Born between 01 Jul 1998 to 30 Jun 2002 (Both dates inclusive). Male (i) Engineering degree whether in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% marks.



(ii) Maths and Physics as subjects in class 12 or class XII with minimum of 55% marks in Maths and Physics. Candidates who did Graduation after diploma, are also eligible, but should have 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics as subjects.

For more details read the notification. D Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) Born between 01 Jul 1998 to 30 Jun 2002 (Both dates inclusive). Male (i) Engineering degree of recognised university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with minimum 60% marks.

(ii Maths and Physics as subjects in class 12 or with 55% marks in Maths and Physics. Candidates who did Graduation after diploma, are also eligible, but should have 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics as subjects.

For more details read the notification. E Law Entry Born between 01 Jul 1994 to 30 Jun 2002 (Both dates inclusive). Male/Female Law Degree with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Reservation and Age Relaxation will provided as per rules

Selection Process for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant

Selection will be based on all India order of merit based on the performance of the candidate in various stages of the selection process. There shall be four stages of recruitment. For details of the recruitment process and all stages candidates must refer to official notification. Clearing all four stages is necessary for recruitment to the Coast Guard.

Stage-I (CGCAT) . Stage-I is a screening Test for which a Computer Based Exam will be conducted at centers all over India. Candidates applying for the post of

GD/CPL and Technical (Mechanical/Electrical & Electronics) will undergo screening test. Screening test will consist of MCQs with 400 maximum marks, consisting of 100 questions. Four marks will be given for each correct answer and one negative mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The exam duration will be of two hours and the test paper will be in English. The

Details of tests according to posts applied are given below:

Section Subjects No of Questions (100 per section Duration Section-I (for GD/CPL-SSA entry) A:English 25 2 hours B:Reasoning & Numerical Ability 25 C:General Science & Mathematical aptitude 25 D:General Knowledge 25 Section-II (for Mechanical entry) A:English 10 2 hours B:Reasoning & Numerical Ability 10 C:General Science & Mathematical aptitude 10 D:General Knowledge 10 E:Mechanical 60 Section-III (for Electrical & Electronics entry) A:English 10 2 hours B:Reasoning & Numerical Ability 10 C:General Science & Mathematical aptitude 10 D:General Knowledge 10 E:Electrical & Electronics 60







Stage-II {Preliminary Selection Board (PSB)} . Based on the result of

Stage-I, candidates shortlisted will appear in Stage-II(PSB). Candidates will be screened through Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The language for CCBT shall be English only and questions will be objective in nature. Candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English During PP&DT, however, they can also speak in Hindi if they want to. The Stage-II examination is of qualifying nature.

Note: Candidates reporting for Stage-II shall undergo photo and biometric verification along with document verification.

Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB) .

For candidates qualifying for Stage-III the schedule of the same will be uploaded on the candidates personal Login IDs. The FSB call letter along

with reporting instructions will be uploaded on candidates personal Login IDs. FSB shall be conducted at the Coast Guard Selection Board (CGSB) located at Noida and will continue for over five days. It consists of three stages- Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview

(Personality test). The Final Selection will be conducted tentatively from Feb – Apr 2023. Candidates must produce all documents/certificates verified during PSB for the FSB. Recommended candidates are sent for Stage-IV Medical Exam.

Stage-IV (Medical Examination) .

The candidates clearing Stage-III are

required to appear for medical examination at Base Hospital, New Delhi. Other details regarding Medical Exam can be checked from official notification.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Application Fees

An application fee of Rs 250/- is to be paid along with the application form. SC/ST candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria are advised to apply for Coast Guard Assistant Commandant.