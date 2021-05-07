Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ICG Result 2021 Out @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Indian Coast Guard Admit Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT Link Here

 Candidates can download Indian Coast Guard Result from the official website -  joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Created On: May 7, 2021 19:22 IST
ICG Result 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of the exam (Stage 1) for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical). Candidates, who appeared in ICG Exam 2021, can download Indian Coast Guard Result from the official website -  joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Result Link is given below. The candidates can download ICG Navik Result and ICG Yantrik Result through the link below:

ICG Result Download Link

ICG Stage 2  Exam

The candidates who are qualified in ICG Stage 1 Exam will now appear for Stage 2 Exam. The following message will be displayed as per your result status:

  1. Candidate shortlisted for Stage-II - Congratulations...!! You are shortlisted for Stage II Please Note-Marks will not be displayed(b)
  2. Candidate NOT shortlisted for stage-II - Marks will be displayed along with cutoff of candidate’s category for Stage-II(c)
  3. Candidature is cancelled on account of malpractice - Your candidature was cancelled
  4. Candidate Absent for exam - You were absent for Stage I Online Examination of (ICG-02/2021)

ICG  Stage 2 will consists of Physical Fitness Test,Document verification, Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers and Initial Medicals Examination.

How to Download ICG Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘Click here’ given against ICG RESULT FOR CGEPT 02/2021 BATCH IS DECLARED .
  3. A PDF fill will be opened where you need to click on ‘Click here for Resultof ICG CGEPT 02/2021’
  4. A new window will open, enter your ‘Email ID’ and ‘Password’
  5. Download Indian Coast Guard GD Result

Candidates are advised to regularly visit website https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/ for latest updates.

As per ICG official website (joinindiancoastguard.gov.in), “ICGresult for CGEPT 02/2021 batch for recruitment of NAVIK (GD), NAVIK (DB) and YANTRIK is declared on 07 May 21. candidates to login for their result on website www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG Result Notice PDF

FAQ

What is Indian Coast Guard Cut-Off ?

If you are not shortlisted for Stage 2, then marks will be displayed along with cutoff of candidate’s category for Stage-II by loggin into ICG Account

I am shortlisted for Stage 2. Can I see my marks ?

No

What is Indian Coast Guard Result Link ?

You can download Indian Coast Guard DB Result through the link - https://cgept.cdac.in/icgreg/candidate/login
