ICG Result 2021 Out @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Indian Coast Guard Admit Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT Link Here
ICG Result 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of the exam (Stage 1) for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical). Candidates, who appeared in ICG Exam 2021, can download Indian Coast Guard Result from the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Indian Coast Guard Result Link is given below. The candidates can download ICG Navik Result and ICG Yantrik Result through the link below:
ICG Stage 2 Exam
The candidates who are qualified in ICG Stage 1 Exam will now appear for Stage 2 Exam. The following message will be displayed as per your result status:
- Candidate shortlisted for Stage-II - Congratulations...!! You are shortlisted for Stage II Please Note-Marks will not be displayed(b)
- Candidate NOT shortlisted for stage-II - Marks will be displayed along with cutoff of candidate’s category for Stage-II(c)
- Candidature is cancelled on account of malpractice - Your candidature was cancelled
- Candidate Absent for exam - You were absent for Stage I Online Examination of (ICG-02/2021)
ICG Stage 2 will consists of Physical Fitness Test,Document verification, Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers and Initial Medicals Examination.
How to Download ICG Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
- Click on the link - ‘Click here’ given against ICG RESULT FOR CGEPT 02/2021 BATCH IS DECLARED .
- A PDF fill will be opened where you need to click on ‘Click here for Resultof ICG CGEPT 02/2021’
- A new window will open, enter your ‘Email ID’ and ‘Password’
- Download Indian Coast Guard GD Result
Candidates are advised to regularly visit website https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/ for latest updates.
As per ICG official website (joinindiancoastguard.gov.in), “ICGresult for CGEPT 02/2021 batch for recruitment of NAVIK (GD), NAVIK (DB) and YANTRIK is declared on 07 May 21. candidates to login for their result on website www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
’