ICG Result 2022 (Out) for Yantrik/Navik @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Download CGEPT Link Here

ICG Result 2022 has been announced by the Indian Coast Guard for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik (Mechanical), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics) joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can download their marks here.

ICG Result 2022 Download: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of CGEPT 2022 for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik (Mechanical), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics) for 02/2022 Batch. Candidates can download ICG CGPET Result 2022 by login into their account on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Candidates who qualified in the exam will be shown the message "Congratulations…!! You are shortlisted for Stage II".

ICG Stage 2 Exam 2022

The exam will consist of Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Document Verification (DV) and Initial Medicals Examination (IME). The details regarding the ICG Yantrk/Navik Stage 2 shall be announced in due course.

Shortlisted will be required to upload additional documents as mentioned at Para 7 (c) (iv) & Para 7 (c) (v) below. E-admit card for Stage-II will not be generated till the additional documents are uploaded by the candidates within a time period as mentioned on ICG website. The duration of Stage – II will be from 1 to 2 days. Stage-IIis qualifying in nature i.e. either Pass or Fail.

How to Download ICF Result 2022 ?

Step1: Go to the official website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and click on 'Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)'

Step 2: Click on ‘CGEPT 02/2022 batch Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login click here'

Step 3: Download ICG Result PDF and click on 'Click here for Result of ICG CGEPT 02/2022'

Step 4: Enter your ‘EMAIL ID’ and ‘Password’ and ‘Login’

Step 5: Download ICG Yantrik/Navik Result 2022

A total of 322 vacancies shall be filled by the Indian Coast Guard for Yantrik and Navik Posts. ICG Notification and Online Application was started on 04 January 2022. The last date for submitting ICH Yantrik Application was 14 January 2022.