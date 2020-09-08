ICMR Interview Date 2020 Announced for Various Project Staff Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Details Here

ICMR Interview Date 2020 for Various Project Staff Posts: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the Interview Dates and List of Short listed candidates on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these various Project Posts can check the details of the Interview Schedule available on the official website of ICMR -main.icmr.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Interview for the various Project Posts under India TB Research Consortium will be conducted on 16/17 September 2020. Organization has also released the list of eligible candidates for the various posts under the project.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview should note that they will be informed about the Interview and web address by email and they will be informed by telephone about 30 minute before to join the interview. Candidates will have to confirm regarding their participation in the Interview by email till 15 September 2020 to the given email on the short notification.

All such candidates applied for the various project posts including posts of Scientist C(Medical) , Scientist C (Non-Medical) and other posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

