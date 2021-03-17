ICMR Interview Schedule 2021 for Research Assistant and Assistant Post Postponed @icmr.nic.in, Check New Date

ICMR Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has postponed the Online Personal Discussion/Interview schedule for the posts including Research Assistant and Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the online interview can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -main.icmr.nic.in.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has postponed the Online Personal Discussion/Interview schedule for the posts including Research Assistant and Assistant which was scheduled to be held on 18 March 2021. ICMR has postponed the interview due to some unavoidable circumstances as mentioned in the short notification.

Now Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the Online Personal Discussion/Interview on 23 March 2021. All such candidates who have applied for Online Personal Discussion/Interview schedule for the posts including Research Assistant and Assistant can check the details of the postponement notice and new date for the same. Details schedule and list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

