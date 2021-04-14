ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 for DEO, Technician and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the 27 posts of Technician, Data Entry Operator, Technical Officer and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 19/22/23 April 2021.

Candidates holding requisite educational qualification including Graduate in Life Science subjects/12th Pass with Science subjects and DMLT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Candidates applying for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview/written test. Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 19/22/23 April 2021.

Vacancy Details for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Total Posts: 27

Contract Data Entry Operator-13

Contract Technician -04

Contract Technical Officer -07

Contract Technical Assistant-03

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Contract Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th pass. A speed limit of not less 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Contract Technician -12th Pass with Science subjects and DMLT

Contract Technical Officer-Graduate in Life Science subjects (Zoology, Botany, Micro-biology, Biotechnology or any relevant field) from a recognized University/Institute with five years' work experience in molecular Biology laboratory for nucleic acid isolation, PCR and RT PCR in a recognized University/ Institute. OR Master's degree in Life Science Subjects (Zoology, Botany, micro-biology, Bio-Technology)

Contract Technical Assistant-Graduate Degree in Life science subjects Institute with three years work experience. OR Master's Degree in those subjects.

Emoluments for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Contract Data Entry Operator-Rs 17,000/-P.M(FIXED)

Contract Technician -Rs 18,000/-P.M(FIXED)

Contract Technical Officer--Rs 32,000/-P.M(FIXED)

Contract Technical Assistant-Rs 31,000/-P.M(FIXED)

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=icmr-nicpr-recruitment-2021-job-notification.pdf

How to Apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidate applying for these posts should note that they will have to submit the completed application form alongwith additional documents the date of walk-in-interview/written test scheduled on 19/22/23 April 2021. Please check the short notification for details in this regards.