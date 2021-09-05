ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2021 for Laboratory Technician, Nursing Staff and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH), Department of Health Research has invited applications for the Posts of Laboratory Technician, Nursing Staff and others on its official website. Check details.

ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH) Jobs 2021 Notification: ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH), Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has invited applications for the Posts of Laboratory Technician, Nursing Staff and others . Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before to 09 September 2021.

In a bid to apply for ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH) Jobs 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including 10+2 in Science subject with Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)/Diploma in Nursing/Midwifery (GNM) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details:

Ref. No. :ICMR/NIIH/Advt.1/21-22

Important Date for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 September 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Laboratory Technician-02

Nursing Staff-01

Field Worker-03

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Laboratory Technician-10+2 in Science subject with Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) OR One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) & One year experience in Lab. OR Two years Laboratory/ Field experience

Nursing Staff-Diploma in Nursing OR Midwifery (GNM) OR equivalent and Registered Nurse OR ANM with any State Nursing Council.

Field Worker-10+2 in Science subject with Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) OR One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) & One year experience in Lab. OR Two years Laboratory/ Field experience.

Emoluments for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Laboratory Technician-Rs.25000/-p.m.

Nursing Staff-Rs.30,000/-p.m.

Field Worker-Rs.20,000/-

Age Limit for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:

ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts on the given link https://niih.org.in/projectappli/ application form on or before 9 th September, 2021 up to 5.00 p.m.