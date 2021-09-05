ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2021 for Laboratory Technician, Nursing Staff and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH) Jobs 2021 Notification: ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH), Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has invited applications for the Posts of Laboratory Technician, Nursing Staff and others . Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before to 09 September 2021.
In a bid to apply for ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH) Jobs 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including 10+2 in Science subject with Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)/Diploma in Nursing/Midwifery (GNM) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details:
Ref. No. :ICMR/NIIH/Advt.1/21-22
Important Date for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 September 2021
Vacancy Details for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Laboratory Technician-02
Nursing Staff-01
Field Worker-03
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Laboratory Technician-10+2 in Science subject with Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) OR One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) & One year experience in Lab. OR Two years Laboratory/ Field experience
Nursing Staff-Diploma in Nursing OR Midwifery (GNM) OR equivalent and Registered Nurse OR ANM with any State Nursing Council.
Field Worker-10+2 in Science subject with Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) OR One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) & One year experience in Lab. OR Two years Laboratory/ Field experience.
Emoluments for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Laboratory Technician-Rs.25000/-p.m.
Nursing Staff-Rs.30,000/-p.m.
Field Worker-Rs.20,000/-
Age Limit for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:
ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ICMR - NIIH Jobs Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Candidates can apply for these posts on the given link https://niih.org.in/projectappli/ application form on or before 9 th September, 2021 up to 5.00 p.m.