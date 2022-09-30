ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 For Staff Nurse & Others: Salary Rs. 64000, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICMR NIIH has invited online application for the Staff Nurse & Others on its official website. Check ICMR NIIH recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification: ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH), Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has invited applications for the Posts of Staff Nurse, Scientist C and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before to 6th October, 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Diploma Nursing OR Midwifery (GNM)/MBBS /BAMS /BHMS/M.A. in Sociology/MSW Graduates with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. You can check the details including eligibility, how to apply, age limit, salary and others here.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that they will have to make their own arrangements for Video Call/Video-Conferencing facilities for online Interviews.

Important Dates ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 6 October, 2022.

Vacancy Details ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Scientist C (Medical)-01

Medical Social Worker-01

Staff Nurse-01

Eligibility Criteria ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility and other qualification of the posts.

Emoluments ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Scientist C (Medical)-64000/-p.m. +2775/-HRA

Medical Social Worker-32000/- pm

Staff Nurse-31,500/ - pm

Age Limit ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Scientist C (Medical)-The upper age limit is 40 years

Staff Nurse-The upper age limit is 30 years

ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification: Click Here



How to Apply ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the given link https://niih.org.in/projectappli/ on or before to 6 th October, 2022.