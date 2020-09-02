Study at Home
ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for 41 Post of MTS/Project Assistant and other@main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited online applications for the 41 Posts of Project Assistant and other on its official website.

Sep 2, 2020 14:49 IST
ICMR NIMR Recruitment for MTS Project Assistant Posts
Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited online applications for the 41 Posts of Project Assistant/Research Associate/MTS and other. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15/16/17 September 2020. 

Important Dates 
Date of walk-in-interview:15/16/17 September 2020 (According to Posts applied for)

Vacancy Details:
(For Various Projects)
Junior Research Fellow-03
Research Associate-I -01
MTS-01
Project Scientist-B (Non Medical)-01
Lab Technician –02
MTS-01
Project Scientist –C-01
Research Associate I- 03
Senior Research Fellow-07
Project Assistant-12
Project Officer -01
Project Scientist-B-01
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-01
MTS-04
Project Assistant -1 
Data Entry Operator-1 

Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Junior Research Fellow-Post Graduate Degree in life science or Post graduate degree in professional related with biotechnology courses with CSIR/UGC NET qualification  
Research Associate-I -Ph.D. degree in life sciences or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience MTS-High School or equivalent Project Scientist-B (Non Medical)- Ist class Master’s degree in life Sciences 
Lab Technician –12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory, Technician 
MTS-High School or equivalent
Project Scientist –C-1st Class Master Degree in Life Sciences from a recognized university with 4 years experience 
Research Associate I-  PhD/MD/MS/MDS Or equivalent degree OR 3 years research, teaching and M sc/M pharma/ME/M Tech. 
Senior Research Fellow- Post Graduate Degree in basis Science OR Post Graduate Degree in professional course and two years’ research experience
Project Assistant-Graduate in Life science/relevant subjects 
Project Officer -Graduate in any discipline 
Project Scientist-B-1 st class Master Degree in Biotechnology.
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) with Microbiology after
MBBS with one year experience
MTS-High School or equivalent
Project Assistant -Graduate in Science
Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream 

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.


 ICMR NIMR Project Assistant Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on the dates i.e. 15/16/17 September 2020 mentioned against each post alongwith the duly filled in the prescribed application form.

