ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for 41 Post of MTS/Project Assistant and other@main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited online applications for the 41 Posts of Project Assistant/Research Associate/MTS and other. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15/16/17 September 2020.
Important Dates
Date of walk-in-interview:15/16/17 September 2020 (According to Posts applied for)
Vacancy Details:
(For Various Projects)
Junior Research Fellow-03
Research Associate-I -01
MTS-01
Project Scientist-B (Non Medical)-01
Lab Technician –02
MTS-01
Project Scientist –C-01
Research Associate I- 03
Senior Research Fellow-07
Project Assistant-12
Project Officer -01
Project Scientist-B-01
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-01
MTS-04
Project Assistant -1
Data Entry Operator-1
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Junior Research Fellow-Post Graduate Degree in life science or Post graduate degree in professional related with biotechnology courses with CSIR/UGC NET qualification
Research Associate-I -Ph.D. degree in life sciences or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience MTS-High School or equivalent Project Scientist-B (Non Medical)- Ist class Master’s degree in life Sciences
Lab Technician –12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory, Technician
MTS-High School or equivalent
Project Scientist –C-1st Class Master Degree in Life Sciences from a recognized university with 4 years experience
Research Associate I- PhD/MD/MS/MDS Or equivalent degree OR 3 years research, teaching and M sc/M pharma/ME/M Tech.
Senior Research Fellow- Post Graduate Degree in basis Science OR Post Graduate Degree in professional course and two years’ research experience
Project Assistant-Graduate in Life science/relevant subjects
Project Officer -Graduate in any discipline
Project Scientist-B-1 st class Master Degree in Biotechnology.
Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) with Microbiology after
MBBS with one year experience
MTS-High School or equivalent
Project Assistant -Graduate in Science
Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream
Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ICMR NIMR Project Assistant Recruitment 2020: PDF
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on the dates i.e. 15/16/17 September 2020 mentioned against each post alongwith the duly filled in the prescribed application form.