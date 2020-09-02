ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for 41 Post of MTS/Project Assistant and other@main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited online applications for the 41 Posts of Project Assistant/Research Associate/MTS and other. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15/16/17 September 2020.

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview:15/16/17 September 2020 (According to Posts applied for)

Vacancy Details:

(For Various Projects)

Junior Research Fellow-03

Research Associate-I -01

MTS-01

Project Scientist-B (Non Medical)-01

Lab Technician –02

MTS-01

Project Scientist –C-01

Research Associate I- 03

Senior Research Fellow-07

Project Assistant-12

Project Officer -01

Project Scientist-B-01

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-01

MTS-04

Project Assistant -1

Data Entry Operator-1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Junior Research Fellow-Post Graduate Degree in life science or Post graduate degree in professional related with biotechnology courses with CSIR/UGC NET qualification

Research Associate-I -Ph.D. degree in life sciences or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience MTS-High School or equivalent Project Scientist-B (Non Medical)- Ist class Master’s degree in life Sciences

Lab Technician –12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory, Technician

MTS-High School or equivalent

Project Scientist –C-1st Class Master Degree in Life Sciences from a recognized university with 4 years experience

Research Associate I- PhD/MD/MS/MDS Or equivalent degree OR 3 years research, teaching and M sc/M pharma/ME/M Tech.

Senior Research Fellow- Post Graduate Degree in basis Science OR Post Graduate Degree in professional course and two years’ research experience

Project Assistant-Graduate in Life science/relevant subjects

Project Officer -Graduate in any discipline

Project Scientist-B-1 st class Master Degree in Biotechnology.

Scientist - 'C' (Medical Microbiology)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) with Microbiology after

MBBS with one year experience

MTS-High School or equivalent

Project Assistant -Graduate in Science

Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICMR NIMR Project Assistant Recruitment 2020: PDF



How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on the dates i.e. 15/16/17 September 2020 mentioned against each post alongwith the duly filled in the prescribed application form.