ICMR NIN Appointment Orders 2020 for Various Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @icmr.nic.in

ICMR NIN Appointment Orders 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has postponed the issue of appointment orders for various posts on its official website. All such candidates who have been a part of the recruitment process for various posts can check the short notification on the official website of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .i.e.-icmr.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), in view of the present situation as reviewed by the institute, all field activities are being curtailed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Hence it has decided that the issue of appointment orders to the selected candidates for various posts under the concerned project are postponed by another month or until the situation is under control. All the concerned may please make note of this.

All such candidates who have been a part of the selection process for the various posts under Ref-Advt No 49/Projects/2019, dated 16 January 2020, can check the short notification in this regard. Result for the above posts was declared on 18th February 2020.



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) for latest updates regarding the various posts.