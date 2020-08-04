ICMR NIREH Recruitment 2020 for Project Technician and other Posts@main.icmr.nic.in, Interview on Aug 14

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health (NIREH) has invited applications for the posts of Senior Project Research Fellow (SPRF), Project Technician & Other. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in written test/interview scheduled on 14 August 2020.

Notification details for ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification:

Advt. No. NIREH/HR/PJP/2020/05

Important Dates for ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification:

Walk-in-interview: 14 August 2020.

Vacancy Details for ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification:

Senior Project Research Fellow (SPRF)-01

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)-01

Project Technician III-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Project Research Fellow (SPRF)-Post graduate degree in basic science or graduate/post graduate degree in the professional course.

Preferably selected through a process described through any one of the following

i. Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR, UGC NET, GATE and equivalent examinations

ii. The selection process through National level examinations conducted by central government departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, AICTE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc.

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)-Post graduate degree in life sciences or graduate/post graduate degree in the professional courses selected through any one of the following:

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR, UGC NET, GATE and equivalent examinations/ The selection process through National level examinations conducted by central government/ departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, AICTE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc.

Project Technician III-12th pass with Science subject with

02 years diploma in medical laboratory technician or 01 year DMLT with 1 year experience in recognized organization or Two years field or lab experience B Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience



ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health Job Notification:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in- written test / personal discussion on 14 August 2020 at the venue- ICMR-National Institute for Research in Environmental Health, Bypass Road, Bhauri, Bhopal – 462030 Madhya Pradesh. Check the notification link for details in this regard.