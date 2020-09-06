ICMR-NIRT Chennai Recruitment 2020 for Consultant/UDC/MTS/DEO Posts @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai Jobs Notification: ICMR - NIRT, Chennai has invited applications for the recruitment of the 05 posts of Consultant/UDC/MTS and DEO. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 08 September 2020 by 5.30 p.m.

Notification details for ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis Jobs 2020 Notification:

No N I RT/PROJ/RECTT/2020-21

Important Dates for ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis Jobs 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 September 2020 by 5.30 p.m.

Vacancy Details for ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis Jobs 2020 Notification:

Consultant (Non Medical)-01

Section Officer-01

UDC (Assistant)-01

Multi Tasking Staff-01

Data Entry Operator-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis Jobs 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant (Non Medical)-Professionals having M.Sc. in Pharmacology/Biochemistry in clinical trials with R & D experience and published papers. Should be proficient in Tamil, English and Hindi.

Section Officer-Graduate in any discipline with 5 years experience of administration/finance and accounts work.

UDC (Assistant)-12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized board with five years experience or administrative work or Graduate in any discipline with 2 years experience of administration work and A Speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour (kdph) on computer.

Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent.

Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th Pass in science stream from recognized board with DOEACC "A" level from a recognized institute and/or 2 years experience in EDP work in Government Autonomous PSU or any other recognized organization.

A Speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour (kdph) through speed test.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR-NIRT Chennai Recruitment 2020: PDF





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

How to Apply

Interested candidate can submit the duly filled in application in the prescribed format and attach the essential certificates through e-mail only to projectcell@nirt.res.in. The last date of receipt of applications by e-mail is 08 September 2020 by 5.30 p.m.