ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2020 for Project Technician III Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for Project Technician III Posts on its official website. 

Nov 1, 2020 09:00 IST
ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for Project Technician III Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test to be held on 05 November 2020. 

Candidates having educational qualification including 12th Pass in science subjects and Two years field experience with additional qualifications can apply for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification. 

Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview/written test scheduled on 05 November 2020. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details:
No. NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/2020-21
Date: 27.10.2020

Important Dates 
Date of walk-in-interview/written  test : 05 November 2020

Vacancy Details:
Project Technician III (Field Worker)-02
Project Technician III (Field Worker)-PFT (Respiratory Therapy Technician)-03

Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Project Technician III (Field Worker)-12th Pass in science subjects and Two years field experience in a Govt. recognized organization/Institution. BSC degree shall be treated as 3 years’ experience
Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of Computer Application and Data Entry Field Experience in TB Programme.
Project Technician III (Field Worker)-PFT(Respiratory Therapy Technician)-12th Pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or Diploma in Respiratory Therapy or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization in spirometry/respiratory therapy. BSC degree shall be treated as 3 years’ experience.
Desirable Qualification: Diploma in Respiratory therapy or Equivalence. Experience in using spirometry techniques.

Age Limit:
Project Technician III (Field Worker)-Not exceeding 30 years.
Project Technician III (Field Worker)-PFT(Respiratory Therapy Technician)-Not exceeding 30 years.

How to Apply
Interested candidates can download the prescribed application form from the website www.nirt.res.in, www.icmr.nic.in and walk-in on 05 November 2020 to  the venue-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, 1 Mayor Sathyamoorthy Road, Chetpet, Chennai 600 031. Check the notification link for details in this regards.  

