ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021: Apply for Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and Others @icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility

 ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer and others on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 13:48 IST
ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-In-Written Test/Interview  scheduled on 03 December 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification should have certain educational qualification including Graduate  in  Statistics/Applied  Statistics/ Bio-Statistics/12th pass in science/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Ref: NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/TNTBPS/2021-22 

Important Date for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 03 December 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
Project Technical Officer (Bio-Statistics)  [CPMU Post]-01
Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)  [Field Post]-02 
Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician) for IRL-01
Project Technician II (Health Assistant) [Field Post]-05

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Technical Officer (Bio-Statistics)-Graduate  in  Statistics/Applied  Statistics/ Bio-Statistics from a recognized  university  with  5  years  work  experience from a recognized Institution.  OR 
Master’s  degree  in  Statistics/Applied Statistics/Bio-Statistics from a recognized university. 

Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)/ Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)-12th pass in science subjects  and 2 years diploma in Medical Laboratory  Technician   OR 
One year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization/ institution  OR 
 2 years field/laboratory experience in a   Government recognized organization/ institution  B.Sc. shall be treated as 3 years’  experience 

Project Technician II (Health Assistant) -High School or equivalent with 5 years’   experience in health field from any   recognized institute or organization.   
Intermediate with Science subjects shall  be treated as equivalent to 2 years’ experience and B.Sc. shall be treated as equivalent to 3 years. 
 

ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF


How to Apply for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates will have to bring the  filled application form in  the  prescribed  format,  downloaded  from  official  website http://www.nirt.res.in along with all certificates / testimonials in original for verification with one  set  of  self-attested  copies  while  attending Walk-In-Written  Test/Interview on 03 December 2021. 

