ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021: Apply for Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and Others @icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-In-Written Test/Interview scheduled on 03 December 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification should have certain educational qualification including Graduate in Statistics/Applied Statistics/ Bio-Statistics/12th pass in science/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Ref: NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/TNTBPS/2021-22

Important Date for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 December 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Project Technical Officer (Bio-Statistics) [CPMU Post]-01

Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician) [Field Post]-02

Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician) for IRL-01

Project Technician II (Health Assistant) [Field Post]-05

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Technical Officer (Bio-Statistics)-Graduate in Statistics/Applied Statistics/ Bio-Statistics from a recognized university with 5 years work experience from a recognized Institution. OR

Master’s degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics/Bio-Statistics from a recognized university.

Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)/ Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)-12th pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician OR

One year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization/ institution OR

2 years field/laboratory experience in a Government recognized organization/ institution B.Sc. shall be treated as 3 years’ experience

Project Technician II (Health Assistant) -High School or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in health field from any recognized institute or organization.

Intermediate with Science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years’ experience and B.Sc. shall be treated as equivalent to 3 years.



How to Apply for ICMR– NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to bring the filled application form in the prescribed format, downloaded from official website http://www.nirt.res.in along with all certificates / testimonials in original for verification with one set of self-attested copies while attending Walk-In-Written Test/Interview on 03 December 2021.