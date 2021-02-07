ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 for Consultant/Project Technician/Field Worker and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (ICMR-NIRTH), Jabalpur Jobs Notification: ICMR-NIRTH, Jabalpur has invited applications for the 06 posts of Consultant/Project Technician/Field Worker and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 22 February 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.V.Sc/Graduate in Statistics/Biostatistics/12th pass/Post Graduate Degree in Life Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (ICMR-NIRTH), Jabalpur Jobs Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (ICMR-NIRTH), Jabalpur Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:22 February 2021.

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

VAS Consultant-01 Post

Project Technical Assistant (Statistician)-1 Post

Project Technician C (Lab. Technician) –1 Post

Senior Research Fellow -1 Post

Project Technician–C /Field Worker-2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

VAS Consultant-B.V.Sc. with knowledge in breeding and maintenance of small laboratory animals.

Project Technical Assistant (Statistician)-Graduate in Statistics/Biostatistics from recognized University with three years work experience from a recognized Institution. OR Master’s degree in the Statistics/Biostatistics from recognized University

Project Technician C (Lab. Technician) –12th pass in science subjects from a recognized Board and two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician from the Govt. recognized organization. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Senior Research Fellow -Post Graduate Degree in Life Science subject with two years of research experience.

Project Technician–C /Field Worker-12th Pass in Science subject from recognized Institution/Board.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Interested candidates can download application from the websites www.nirth.res.in and www.icmr.nic.in and send the same along with detailed CV and all relevant documents via e-mail to nirthproject2020@gmail.com latest by 22 February 2021 (17:30 hours). Check the notification link for details in this regards.