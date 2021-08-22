ICMR Recruitment 2021 for Research Scientist, Consultant and Other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the posts of Research Scientist and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the posts of Research Scientist-IV, Project Administrative Support, Consultant and others. These vacancies are available purely on temporary contract basis for its short-term research projects, being undertaken by BMI Division at ICMR HQ. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before on or before 06 Sep 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 1st Class Master Degree in Computer Science/Bachelor in Computer Application / IT / Computer Science/M. Sc./B. Tech./M. Tech. in IT/Computer Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details:

Advt. No.: BMI/2020/WEB-JJM/117095/I-

Dated: 18 Aug 2021

Important Date for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 Sep 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Research Scientist-V: 02

Project Research Scientist-IV: 01

Project Administrative Support: 01

Project Consultant –Technical: 02

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Research Scientist-V: 1st Class Master Degree in Computer Science with four years’ experience in the relevant field OR 2nd Class M.Sc. +Ph.D. in relevant subjects with four years’ experience in the relevant field.

Project Research Scientist-IV: 1st Class Master Degree in Computer Science with two years’ experience as System Administrator OR 2nd Class M.Sc. in Computer Science with Ph.D. in the relevant subject.

Project Administrative Support: Bachelor in Computer Application / IT / Computer Science plus a speed of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour on computer.

Project Consultant –Technical: M. Sc./B. Tech./M. Tech. in IT/Computer Science with R&D experience and published papers.

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online in https://projectjobs.icmr.org.in portal within the schedule date and time for submission of applications, i.e. on or before 06 Sep 2021 up to 17:00 hours.