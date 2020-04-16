ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Online Applications invited for Research Technician (Pre-Breeding) Post

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: ICRISAT Patancheru, Telangana has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Research Technician (Pre-Breeding). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 May 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application: 7 May 2020
ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Research Technician (Pre-Breeding) - 1 Post
ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Science graduate or B.Tech degree holders are eligible to apply.
ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Experience - 1 or 2 years of experience.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for more details.
