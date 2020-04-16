ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Online Applications invited for Research Technician (Pre-Breeding) Post

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: ICRISAT Patancheru, Telangana has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Research Technician (Pre-Breeding). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 7 May 2020

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Research Technician (Pre-Breeding) - 1 Post

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Science graduate or B.Tech degree holders are eligible to apply.

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Experience - 1 or 2 years of experience.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for more details.

