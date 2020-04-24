ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: Apply for Research Technician, Field Assistant and Other Posts

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Scientist, Post-Harvest Specialist, Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian, Resident Consultant, Scientific Officer, Research Technician and Associate Scientist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last Date for Project Scientist Post - 15 May 2020

Last Date for Harvest Specialist and for Associate Scientist - 30 April 2020

Last Date for Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian - 05 May 2020

Last Date for Resident Consultant - 10 May 2020

Last Date for Scientific Officer and for Research Technician - 07 May 2020

Last Date for Field Assistant - 26 April 2020

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientific/Managerial & International Recruitment

Project Scientist – Quantitative Genetics

Post-Harvest Specialist

Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian

National Recruitment

Resident Consultant – World Vegetable Center

Scientific Officer – Pearl Millet Breeding

Research Technician – Pre- Breeding

Associate Scientist – Horticulture

Field Assistant

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Science graduate or B.Tech degree holders are eligible to apply.

Project Scientist – Quantitative Genetics - Ph.D. in quantities genetics/statistics with 1-2 years of post-PhD experience in the genomic selection/quantitative genetics

Post-Harvest Specialist - Ph.D. in Postharvest Technology, Horticulture or Agriculture (major in postharvest technology), Food Science (vegetables or fruit) or Agricultural Engineering (postharvest engineering). 3 to 5 years’ extensive experience in agricultural development project management

Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian - Masters in Library and Information sciences or related experience. At least 5 years of work experience especially in a research institute

National Recruitment

Resident Consultant – Ph.D. in horticulture/agriculture or extension with at least 8 – 10 years’ experience in coordinating and implementing sustainable Horticulture programs, preferably vegetable crops.

Scientific Officer – Pearl Millet Breeding M.Sc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics from a reputed university with sound academic record. Candidate having 2-3 years of working experience in hybrid breeding techniques and its operations, and if specifically, in pearl millet breeding will be preferred

Research Technician – Science graduate or B.Tech and 1 or 2 years of relevant experience.

Associate Scientist – Ph.D. in horticulture/agriculture or extension with 5-8 years’ extensive experience working in vegetable and pulses crops.

Field Assistant- At least 5 years work experience in maize breeding or related field activities or office duties. SSC (10th Standard) Pass is a must.

ICRISAT Official Notification and Online Application Link

How to Apply for ICRISAT Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on official website of ICRISAT https://www.icrisat.org/ on or before the last date of application. Candidates can refer to the provided links for more details.