CISCE Revised Exam Pattern for ICSE and ISC Exams 2024, Details Here

ICSE, ISC Exam 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released a circular on Tuesday to announce a significant change in the exam pattern for ICSE and ISC from the year 2024 onwards. As per the new exam pattern, the ICSE and ISC Exams 2024 will have a small increase in the percentage of the higher order and critical thinking questions. With this, the Board has asked all the schools under CISCE to prepare students for the suggested changes by adopting suitable study material and following the same pattern in the schools’ internal examinations.

The CISCE’s circular addressed to school principals stated: “Here it may please be noted that there shall be a small increase in percentage of higher order and critical thinking questions in the Year 2024 ICSE and aminations. This percentage will progressively increase in the subsequent years ahead.”

“In keeping with this, CISCE will soon be making available to its schools Specimen Question Papers in select subjects for the Examination Year 2024.” mentioned the circular.

Schools have been advised to integrate the new pattern of questions in formative and summative assessments to prepare students for the changes.

A screenshot of the CISCE's circular can be checked below:

The changed exam pattern has been proposed as per the guidelines of NEP, 2020 which aims to bring about comprehensive and inclusive reforms in the education system of India, enabling learners to develop their full potential and contribute effectively to society and the nation's development.

How are Critical and Higher Order Thinking questions important for students?

Incorporating critical and higher order questions into the learning process for class 10 and class 12 students helps foster a more comprehensive understanding of the subjects, enhances their thinking abilities, and prepares them for future academic and real-world challenges.

