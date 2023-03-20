ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th Physical Education Syllabus PDF

Adolescence (12 to 19 years), Adulthood (19 to 65 years and above)

A brief understanding of the Stages: Infancy (0 to 5 years), Childhood (5 to 12 years),

Meaning of growth and development and difference between the two.

(i)Meaning of Physical fitness and its importance.

Builds up strength and endurance, improves skill levels, Builds motivation, ambition and confidence, Improves knowledge of the their sport, Increases muscle tone, Facilitates good circulation, Improves agility and flexibility, Improves the rate of waste product disposal, Speeds up recovery time, More resistant to injury and illness, Improves concentration, Increases self-esteem.

(ii) Importance of sports training and its objectives.

supervision of coach / teacher; proper training of skills and techniques; safe facilities.

Warming up and cooling down to be done; fitness of the participant; use of correct equipment and maintaining equipment; Proper knowledge of rules of the game/ sport; Wearing the recommended protective gear; importance of resting between workouts;

A brief understanding of the sports injuries and first aid for these injuries.

(iv)Meal planning guidelines for various physical activities with sample menus.

A brief understanding of malnutrition - undernutrition and overnutrition.

Meaning of Nutrition and balanced diet. Balanced Diet - basic constituents, functions and sources: Carbohydrates, Proteins, Fats, Vitamins, Minerals, Water, Fiber;

The details for each game are given below:

Candidates will be required to answer questions on any two of the following team games.

BCCI - Board of Control for Cricket in India ICC - International Cricket Council

Batting (On drive, Off drive, Square cut and Leg glance); Fielding (Close catching, Catching 'In the outfield', Long barrier and Throwing); Bowling (In swing, Out swing, Yorker and Full toss); wicket-keeping (Footwork, Catching the ball, and Diving)

The Field of play: Diagram of the cricket field and pitch with measurements and specifications; The Ball (Shape, Material, Circumference, Weight); The Bat (Length, Width, Material); Stumps and bails (Height, Width); The Players (Number of players (playing eleven and substitutes); Substitutions; The Players’ Equipment; Compulsory equipment; Types of matches (One day, Five days, Four days and T20); Officials and their duties (2 field umpires, 1 third umpire, 1match referee and 2 scorers); The Ball in and out of Play; Ways of a batsman getting out.

FOOTBALL