ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th Physical Education Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10th Physical Education Exam 2023: For effective and quick preparation of ICSE Class 10 2022-23 exams students should be aware of the latest syllabi of their subjects. This help the students to prepare under the updated syllabus boundaries and ensure no diversion to unrequired chapters or topics. ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2023 is scheduled for 23rd March 2023, Thursday. It is an important exam that students generally takes for granted. Good marks in Physical Education improves the overall percentage in the report card. Thus, students to take an advantage of that.
This article provide a detailed and simplified syllabus for ICSE Class 10 Physical Education 2023. Read the complete syllabus below with all the updated information:
Physical Education 2022-23 Revised Syllabus
SECTIONS
UNITS/CHAPTERS
Mark Distribution
SECTION A
1. Human Growth and Development
100
2. Physical Education
3. Body types
4. Physical Fitness
5. Sports Training
6. Safety in Sports
7. Health Education
8. Careers in Physical Education
SECTION B - Team Games
1. Cricket, 2. Football, 3. Hockey 4. Basketball, 5. Volleyball, 6. Badminton
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT
100
TOTAL
200
Unit-wise ICSE Class 10 Physical Education syllabus:
PART 1: THEORY - 100 Marks
SECTION A
1.Human Growth and Development
(i) Growth and Development
Meaning of growth and development and difference between the two.
A brief understanding of the Stages: Infancy (0 to 5 years), Childhood (5 to 12 years),
Adolescence (12 to 19 years), Adulthood (19 to 65 years and above)
(ii)Factors that influence Human Growth and Development
Hereditary, Environmental, Gender, Nationality, Nutrition.
2.Physical Education
(i)Meaning of Physical Education
(ii)Objectives of Physical Education
Physical development, psychological development, Social development, Emotional development.
3.Body types
Endomorph, Mesomorph, Ectomorph.
4.Physical Fitness
(i)Meaning of Physical fitness and its importance.
(ii)Components of Physical Fitness.
Cardiovascular/respiratory
endurance, Stamina, Strength, Flexibility,
Power, Speed, Coordination, Agility, Balance, Accuracy.
(iii)Factors affecting Physical Fitness.
Hereditary, Nutrition, Environment, Training (facilities and methods), Illness, Self- motivation, Emotional stability, Lifestyle, Posture.
|5. Sports Training
(i) Meaning of Sports training.
(ii) Importance of sports training and its objectives.
Builds up strength and endurance, improves skill levels, Builds motivation, ambition and confidence, Improves knowledge of the their sport, Increases muscle tone, Facilitates good circulation, Improves agility and flexibility, Improves the rate of waste product disposal, Speeds up recovery time, More resistant to injury and illness, Improves concentration, Increases self-esteem.
(A brief understanding)
(iii) Principles of Sports Training.
Individuality, Specificity, Progression, Overload, Adaptation, Recovery, Reversibility, Variance, Frequency, Continuity, Active participation, Periodization, Intensity.
A brief understanding of the above.
6.Safety in Sports
(i)Sports related injuries.
Muscle strain/Pulled muscle, Torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), Torn MCL (medial collateral ligament), Shin splints, Stress fracture, Fracture, Plantar fasciitis, sprained ankle, Tennis elbow, Low back pain, Hip Bursitis, Concussion, Achilles tendonitis, Runner's knee.
A brief understanding of the sports injuries and first aid for these injuries.
(ii)Prevention of injuries.
Warming up and cooling down to be done; fitness of the participant; use of correct equipment and maintaining equipment; Proper knowledge of rules of the game/ sport; Wearing the recommended protective gear; importance of resting between workouts;
supervision of coach / teacher; proper training of skills and techniques; safe facilities.
7.Health Education
(i)Meaning and Importance of Health Education
(ii)Nutrition
Meaning of Nutrition and balanced diet. Balanced Diet - basic constituents, functions and sources: Carbohydrates, Proteins, Fats, Vitamins, Minerals, Water, Fiber;
A brief understanding of malnutrition - undernutrition and overnutrition.
(iii)Dietary modification for Sportsperson
Calories (carbohydrates; Proteins; Vitamins; Fluid; Salts (sodium etc.)
(iv)Meal planning guidelines for various physical activities with sample menus.
8.Careers in Physical Education
Various career options in Physical Education.
Coach, Physical Education Teachers, professional sportsperson, Sports management, Commentators, Officials.
A brief understanding of the above.
SECTION B
Candidates will be required to answer questions on any two of the following team games.
Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton.
The details for each game are given below:
CRICKET
1.Knowledge of the game
2.Rules of the game
The Field of play: Diagram of the cricket field and pitch with measurements and specifications; The Ball (Shape, Material, Circumference, Weight); The Bat (Length, Width, Material); Stumps and bails (Height, Width); The Players (Number of players (playing eleven and substitutes); Substitutions; The Players’ Equipment; Compulsory equipment; Types of matches (One day, Five days, Four days and T20); Officials and their duties (2 field umpires, 1 third umpire, 1match referee and 2 scorers); The Ball in and out of Play; Ways of a batsman getting out.
3.Fundamental skills and technique
Batting (On drive, Off drive, Square cut and Leg glance); Fielding (Close catching, Catching 'In the outfield', Long barrier and Throwing); Bowling (In swing, Out swing, Yorker and Full toss); wicket-keeping (Footwork, Catching the ball, and Diving)
4.Terminology
Maiden over, Hat trick, Extra, Dead rubber, Seam bowling, Over,
No ball, Bouncer, Sight screen, Bump ball, Danger area, Power play, Overthrow, Declaration, Appeal,
Bodyline Bowling, Dot ball, Substitute, Dead ball, Ball-tampering, Century,
Follow-on, Golden duck, Nick,
Nightwatchman, Tailender, Pull shot,
Innings defeat, Cover drive, Innings,
Straight drive, Sweep shot, Hook shot,
Reverse sweep, Upper cut, Late cut,
Leg glance, Pull shot, Flick shot,
Beamer, Off cutter, Leg cutter,
Short pitch, Full length delivery, Reverse swing,
5.National and International governing bodies of Cricket
BCCI - Board of Control for Cricket in India ICC - International Cricket Council
6.National and International tournaments
National Tournament: Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Irani Trophy, Indian Premier League.
International Tournaments: ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC champions Trophy, ICC World T20, World Cricket League.
FOOTBALL
1.Knowledge of the game
2.Laws of the game
The Field of play: Diagram of the Field with Measurements and Specifications, Height and Width of Goalpost, Height of Corner flags The Ball: Shape, Material, Circumference, weight, Air pressure
The Players: Number of players (playing eleven and substitutes), Number of substitutions allowed in a match, Substitution procedure
The Players’ Equipment, Compulsory Equipment
The Referee: Powers and Duties, Compulsory Equipment, Referee signals
Other match officials: Assistant Referees: Duties and Signals; Fourth official: Duties; Additional assistant referee: Duties; Reserve assistant referee: Duties
The Duration of the Match: Periods of play, Half- time interval, Allowance for time lost, Penalty kick, Abandoned match
The Start and Restart of Play: Kick-off and its Procedure (start, both halves, both halves of extra time and restarts play after a goal), Free kicks and its Procedure (Direct and Indirect), Penalty Kicks and its Procedure, Throw-in and its Procedure, Goal kicks and its Procedure, Corner Kicks and its Procedure
The Ball in and out of Play
Determining the outcome of a match: Goal scored, Winning team, Kicks from the penalty mark
Offside: Offside position, Offside offence, No offence
Fouls and Misconduct: Direct free kick, Indirect free kick, Disciplinary action (Yellow card and Red card), Restart of play after fouls and misconduct.
3.Fundamental Skills and Technique
Passing (Short pass and Long pass); Trapping (Step trap, Inside trap, Thigh trap, Chest trap and Head trap); Shooting (Instep, Swerve shot, Chip and toe punt); Dribbling; Receiving; Heading; Tackle; Goalkeeping.
4.Terminology
Advantage, Zonal marking, Sliding Tackle, Through pass, Quarter Circle, Man-to-Man Marking, Additional time, Extra time, Nutmeg, One-on-one, Stepover, Technical area,Volley, Half Volley, Attacker, Defender, Chip, Cross, Overlap, Lob, Banana Kick, Bicycle Kick, Wall Pass, Goal line technology (GLT)
5. National and International Governing Bodies
AIFF - All India Football Federation
FIFA - Federation Internationale de Football Association
IFAB - International Football Association Board
6.National and International Tournaments
National Tournaments: Santosh Trophy, Subroto Cup, Federation Cup, Durand Cup, I – League
International Tournaments: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, AFC Cup
Download the complete unit-wise detailed syllabus for ICSE Class 10 Physical Education 2022-23 from the link below:
|ICSE class 10 Physical Education syllabus 2022-23
To get all the related updates visit the link below:
