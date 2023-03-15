ICSE Class 10 Physics Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Physics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the previous year question papers for the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam session. One of the core examinations, particularly for science stream students, is physics. The ICSE Class 10 syllabus is much bigger than other boards, and thus the Science course (Code: 52) is segregated into physics, chemistry and biology. Physics is Paper 1 of the Science course and is usually the least favourite of students. But it’s essential to score well in physics too, not just chemistry and biology. The exam is on March 17.

Physics is the scientific study of natural forces like light, sound, electricity, etc. and plays an important role in the workings of the world. Physics is an essential part of engineering courses and is asked in many important exams like JEE and NEET as well. Physics is a highly conceptual subject that demands a strong grasp of the fundamentals and consistent practice. One good way of revision and practice is solving ICSE Class 10 Physics previous year papers. Questions are often repeated, and there’s a big chance you'll come across one in the final exams. Analysing past papers also gives an idea of the difficulty level and types of questions to expect in the ICSE Class 10 Physics paper. Check here the ICSE Class 10 Physics question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Physics paper carries 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions will be MCQ, short answer and long answer type.

Physics paper will contain two Parts: A and B.

Section A of 40 Marks is compulsory for all students to attempt. Any four from Section A of 40 Marks will have to be chosen.

Internal choices will be provided only in Section B.

Students will be allowed 15 minutes before the exam for reading the question paper. Writing answers won’t be allowed during this period.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

