ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Physics Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams 2023. The ICSE exams for class 10th are set to begin on February 27, and the time has come to start solving the specimen papers. Furthermore, some subjects have a greater requirement for studying specimen papers. For instance, Science paper-1 Physics (Code: 52) is one of the most challenging subjects in ICSE Class 10 and acts as a thorn in the shoe of many students. But there is no way around it, especially if you’ve chosen science course in ICSE class 10. However, analysing the ICSE Physics specimen paper can help relieve much of the anxiety students have due to physics. The ICSE Class 10 Physics specimen paper can give students an idea about the exam pattern, marks distribution and what type of questions and difficulty level they can expect from the final exam. Check here the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper Class 10 and download pdf.
ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2023
- The ICSE Board class 10 physics paper consists of 80 marks and a duration of two hours. The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.
- 15 minutes of reading time will be provided in each paper.
- The ICSE Class 10th Physics exam will have two sections: A & B.
- All questions from Section A will be compulsory, while students will be allowed to attempt any four questions of their choice from Section B.
- Both sections carry 40 marks each.
