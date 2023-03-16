ICSE Class 10 Physics 2023 Exam Today: Check Important Topics and Tips for Last Minute Revision

ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper 2023: The ICSE board exams are here, and it’s time to go through the important topics and questions. Check here ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2023 important topics and tips for last minute revision.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is one of the most esteemed and popular school boards in India and holds the annual term-end ICSE Exams for secondary classes. The 2023 ICSE Class 10 exams commenced in February, and the next paper is of Physics on March 17, 2023. Physics is a core paper of the Science course (Code: 52) in ICSE Class 10. It’s an essential subject for students who wish to opt for the science stream and pursue related careers in higher studies. The ICSE Class 10 Physics curriculum is more expansive and difficult than other boards and introduces several advanced concepts to students. The only way to succeed is by practice; the more you do, the better you’ll score. Check here the important questions and topics for practice and last-minute revision for ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Syllabus 2023

ICSE Class 10 Physics has been revised and reduced for the 2023 session year. However, the much of the topics remain the same and are equally important to study for the ICSE Class 10 Physics exam. You can check the full syllabus and all the topics to study for physics paper below.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Syllabus 2022 - 2023

ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Physics paper carries 80 marks will be two hours long. The questions will vary between MCQ, short answer, and long-answer type.

15 minutes of reading time will be given to students.

The ICSE Class 10th Physics exam will consist two sections: A & B.

Attempting all questions from Section A will be mandatory, while students will be given the choice to attempt any four questions from Section B.

Both sections carry 40 marks each.

Read and download the ICSE Class 10 Physics specimen paper below to get a better idea of the exam pattern and the expected difficulty level of the paper.

ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2023 Last Minute Revision Tips

Physics is one of the toughest subjects for students in ICSE Class 10. It’s a big headache for the majority of students due to its highly conceptual and calculative nature. One has to get a good hold on the fundamentals, learn various formulas and apply them to tricky questions. It takes dedication and frequent practice to get better at Physics. On top, the ICSE Class 10 Physics is already more advanced than other school boards. You cannot learn or memorise Physics, but you can improve your chances of success at this last minute by enhancing your presentation skills and solving previous year's papers.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Previous Year Question Papers

Going through the ICSE Physics previous year papers is a great way to improve your chances of scoring top marks in the board exams. It also boosts confidence and get an idea of the questions the board usually asks in the exam. Hopefully, you’ll come across a repeat question. Other tips to ace the ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2023 are:-

Memorise important formulas

Don’t focus on the topics you haven’t studied.

Revise topics you know the best with as extensively as possible. Many students make mistakes in questions they underestimate.

Attempt the easy questions first, especially the ones that you are sure of solving correctly.

If you get stuck on a question, move on to the next one and come back to it later.

Save 10-15 minutes for revising the paper no matter what. It’s better to correct and proofread your answers and score full marks for the questions that you know rather than risk leaving out silly mistakes.

Take deep breaths if you feel stressed and overwhelmed during the exam. Remember, it’s just an exam, not a war.

Good Luck!

