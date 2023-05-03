ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 9 syllabus for French. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 9 2023-24 French syllabus ICSE: The new syllabi for ICSE students has been released by the CISCE. The pdfs of the syllabus and regulation are available on cisce.org. To save the students’ time and give them direct access to their ICSE Class 9 French syllabus 2023-24 we have framed this post. It elaborates on the ICSE French syllabus. The pdf of the syllabus is combined for ICSE 9 and 10 as it has been published by the CISCE. The same French syllabus will be applicable for ICSE Classes 9 and 10. The subject code for French is 72. To know more, read this article.

ICSE French Syllabus Aims

The French 2023-24 syllabus designed by CISCE aims:

1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.

2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.

3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of French.

4. To develop an intercultural awareness.

5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words and for them to understand the use of correct language.

6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.

7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations. 8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 9 French Key Pointers

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24

1. Composition Candidates will be required to write, in French, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. 2. Letter Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in French. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in French, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in French correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following: Grammaire: Articles (définis, indéfinis. Contractés, partitifs)

Adjectives (démonstratifs, possessifs, qualificatifs, interrogatifs)

Interrogation

Negation (ne ... pas, ne ... rien, ne ...personne, ne ... plus, etc.)

Pronouns (sujet, COI, COI, quantité, lieu, relative)

Prepositions

Tenses (présent, imparfait, passé compose, futur simple, passé récent, futur

simple, verbes pronominaux, impératif)

Comparaison (plus de ... que, moins de … que, plus de / moins de + nombre)

Superlative (Ie plus .. ./le moins ... ) Conjugation exercises (for testing verbs), gap filling (for testing articles, pronouns, prepositions), correcting errors (for testing adjectives, negation, comparative etc.), Making questions and negative sentences, correcting jumbled sentences etc. 5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing: One short passage will be set for translation from French into English.

One passage will be set for translation from English into French.

Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given. Annexe Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 1. Topic A - Myself Self, Family and Friends

Important Events

Interests and Hobbies

Home and Locality

Daily Routine

School 2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel Travel, Transport and Tourism

Accommodation

Restaurant

Directions

Holiday

Activities

Services 3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle Home Life

Everyday Living and Health

Work Experience

Leisure

Shopping

The Environment Teaching and study resource books: Ado - published by CLE International

Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier

Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE

NOTE from CISCE :

The Class X - ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.

The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject.

This means that the ICSE Class 9 and 10 French syllabus is the same without any addition or deletion.

Internal Assessment - 20 marks

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:

Class IX: Three assessments in the course of the year.

The Pattern of Assessment

a) Listening Skills A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided. b) Speaking Skills Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes. Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event. A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalized. It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper. c) Creative Writing Skills Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

To have the list of all suggested assignment topics for your internal assessment and to download the complete syllabus PDF click on the link below:

