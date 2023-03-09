ICSIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 583 Meter Reading and Field Supervision for Delhi Jal Board, 12th Pass Apply

ICSIL Recruitment 2023: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL) has announced the recruitment for Meter Reading and Field Supervision. Candidates can check the details related to ICSIL Recruitment 2023 below.

The candidate can apply online through under the Career section from the official website of ICSIL. The application process commenced on 07 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 10 March 2023. Candidates must apply before the deadline as no application will be accepted once the deadline has passed.

12th passed and graduates are eligible to apply for ICSIL Vacancy 2023 at ICSIL’s website www.icsil.in. The candidates can check more details on ICSIL Jobs 2023 in this article below:

ICSIL Notification Click Here ICSIL Online Application Link Click Here

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 07 March 2023 from 12 PM

Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 10 March 2023 2022

ICSIL Vacancy Details

Metre Reader - 486 Vacancies

Field Supervisor - 97 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for ICSIL Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Metre Reader - Minimum 12th passed

Field Supervisor - Minimum Graduation

Age Limit:

Metre Reader - 18 to 30 years

Field Supervisor - 21 to 35 years

Salary:

Metre Reader -Rs. 20,357/-

Field Supervisor - Rs. 22,146/-

Selection Process for ICSIL Meter Reading and Field Supervision Recruitment 2023

The short listing of candidates for the panel will be based on scrutiny of documents of their age, qualification, experience etc. and as found eligible as per prescribed criteria and subsequent interaction of candidate by the department.

How to Apply for ICSIL Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidate shall apply online through ICSIL website, www.icsil.in (under Career section) within a window time slot Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-