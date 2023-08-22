IGI Aviation Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Download Link of IGI Call Letter at igiaviationdelhi.com

IGI Aviation Admit Card 2023 has b Check Direct Link to Download IGI Airport Call Letter, Exam Date, Exam Centre List, How to Download and Other Updates Here.

IGI Aviation Admit Card 2023: IGI Aviation Services Private Limited, a semi-government organization, issued the admit cards for the exam for recruitment to the post of Customer Service Agent. Candidates can download IGI CSA Admit Card 2023 for various locations including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Siliguri, Bangalore, Mysore, Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Bangalore - Mysore + Ernakulam + Trivandrum, Kolkata + Siliguri, Varanasi - Prayagraj + Gorakhpur, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 August 2023 tentatively for a total of 1086 vacancies. The vacancies will be filled at the ground departments of IGI Airport such as Airline, Ground Handling Companies, Hospitality, Retail Outlets, Food Courts and Cargo for the CSA profile.

To download the admit card, the candidates will need to visit the IGI Aviation website and enter their application number and password.

IGI Admit Card Download Link

IGI Admit Card 2023 Important Instructions

Admit Card can be downloaded only if the candidate has applied online.

To download the Admit Card, fill in the fields exactly as at the time of applying online. Otherwise, you will not be able to download the Admit Card.

Do not use salutations before your name like Mr, Mrs, Master, Shri, etc. Otherwise, you will not be able to download the admit card.

Enter your 10-digit registered mobile number only without adding zero in front.

Fill in the name, father's name and phone number and click on submit. Note :- If you are unable to download the Admit Card, please call the helpline no. 011-45679884 / 7838703994 during office hours 9 AM to 6 PM

Candidates who qualify in the written test will further appear for the personal round of

interviews in the company’s registered office in Delhi. The date & timing for the interview will be

mentioned in the call letter which will be uploaded on the website.