IIFT 2021 Exam Analysis by IMS Learning - The entrance test for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for the batch 2021-2023 was held ONLINE, on January 24, 2021. The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). There were no major changes in the pattern from the last year. Like IIFT-2020, the question paper of IIFT-2021 also had four sections and a total of 110 questions. The number of questions in each section and the marking scheme also remained the same like that in IIFT-2020.

The structure of the test, the number of questions in each section, suggested time allocation along with expected cut-off was as shown below:

Section No. of Questions Marks per question Total marks Negative Marks/ incorrect response Expected Cut-off* Suggested time allocation (minutes) Quantitative Ability 25 3 75 -1 10-12 30-35 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 35 3 105 -1 33-36 30-35 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 30 3 90 -1 18-20 35-40 General Awareness 20 1.5 30 -0.5 6-7 5-10 Total 110 300 125-130

(Note: In IIFT exam, the overall cut-off is significantly more than the sum of the individual sectional cut-offs. Therefore, ideally, a student should have attempted a few questions in each section and devoted more time and attempted maximum questions from the sections from his/her strength. The time allotment and ideal attempt in each section have been mentioned from the point of view of a student who wants to maximize his/her score in that section.)

* The cut-off shown in the table pertains to the cut-off for general category students. Going by the trend of the previous years, we expect the cut-off for OBC candidates at 100-105 marks and that for SC-ST students at 80-85 marks.

IIFT 2021 - Data Interpretation-Logical Reasoning

Out of the 30 questions in the section, 16 questions were on Data Interpretation (Four sets with four questions each) and 14 questions were on Logical Reasoning. Overall, this section was medium to difficult.

Data Interpretation sets were fairly calculation intensive. Some questions asked in the DI sets involved complex calculations. There were questions such as ‘Which of the following is third highest’ etc, which have been traditionally asked in IIFT exam. Similarly the options to questions were also not very close and did not have too many ‘None of these’ or ‘Cannot be determined’ options.

Out of the 14 questions on Logical Reasoning, 10 were spread across three sets (two sets having four questions each and one set having two questions) and there were four standalone questions. The standalone LR questions were relatively straightforward and should not have been missed. The three LR sets involved one set on tournaments and one set on circular arrangement. There was no set on Sequential Output or family tree.

Overall, the questions on LR were easier than that on DI. Moreover because DI and LR were combined in the same section, ideally students should have aimed at solving the majority of LR questions before attempting DI questions.

The following table shows the break-up of the sets in the section:

Set Type of set Number of questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 1 Line graph + Bar (on Average sales) 4 Medium-Difficult 2 Bar graph + Line 4 Difficult 3 Table 4 Medium 4 Pie chart + Table 4 Easy-Medium Logical Reasoning- Set based 1 Circular Arrangement 4 Medium-Difficult

2 Tournaments 4 Medium 3 Scheduling 2 Medium Logical Reasoning- Standalone 1 Linear arrangement 1 Easy 2 Coding 1 Easy 3 Puzzle 2 1 Easy + 1 Medium

An attempt of about 12-14 questions with 80-85% accuracy in 35-40 minutes would be considered a good attempt in this section.

IIFT 2021 -Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability

This year as well Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability were combined into a single section. However, the overall question pattern did not deviate much from last year with 16 Reading Comprehension Questions and 19 VA Questions. The 16 Reading Comprehension questions were distributed equally among 4 passages. Two of these passages had lengths between 500 & 600 words and the remaining two passages were longer with 800 - 900 words each. Each passage had 4 questions to be answered. Because of the increased length, the two longer passages were more challenging to comprehend and attempt. Most of the questions were in the moderate to difficult range. One observation was that passages needed to be horizontally scrolled as well as vertically which made it more time-consuming to read.

The Verbal Ability part was dominated by vocabulary related questions with around 10 to 11 vocabulary- related questions. The vocabulary table question sets (crosswords and synonyms) were particularly time-consuming with only two questions to answer and hence should have been avoided or attempted towards the end. Apart from these, some typical IIFT-style questions (match the synonyms/meanings) made their presence felt. Grammar (5 questions) and Jumbled Paragraph (3 questions) also had questions that should not have been missed.

Overall, the VARC section was slightly more difficult than last year’s VARC section in IIFT considering the two lengthier RC passages. Since time constraint is severe in IIFT, attempts in RC are often moderate. The two shorter passages should have been attempted (14 – 15 minutes). These should have been attempted after VA questions had been attempted (for around 18 - 20 minutes) in order to maximize overall VARC attempts.

Passage Topic No. of Questions Type of Questions Level of Difficulty Jonestown: Effects of social influences on human (Approx. 800 words) 4 2 Specific Detail 1 Application 1 Main Idea 3 Medium, 1 Difficult Influence of culture on the economy (Approx. 500 words) 4 2 Specific Detail 1 Inferential 1 Main Idea 1 Easy, 3 Medium Obama and the Liberals Vs Conservative Divide (Approx. 800 words) 4 3 Specific Detail 1 Inferential 4 Medium Plastic Packaging: Pollution and Economic Costs of Replacing Plastic Packaging (Approx. 500 words) 4 4 Specific Detail 4 Easy

IIFT 2021 -Verbal Ability

Verbal Ability No. of Questions Level of Difficulty Table of Words (Crossword and Synonyms) 02 2 Medium Match the Synonyms 02 2 Easy Identify the Synonym - Root Word 04 4 Easy Identify Grammatically Correct Sentence(s) 03 3 Medium Identify Grammatically Incorrect Sentence (Question Tag) 02 2 Easy One-Word Substitution 03 3 Easy Jumbled Paragraphs 03 2 Medium, 1 Easy

An attempt of about 18 to 20 questions including RC with 80-85% accuracy in about 35 minutes would be considered a good attempt.

IIFT 2021 -General Awareness

The GA section this year was of Medium difficulty level, similar to last year.

The General Awareness section had 20 questions. The section consisted of normal MCQs and match the column questions (2 column questions) typical of IIFT.

There were 9 static GK questions and 11 Current Affairs questions. Static GK questions were slightly more in number as compared to last year. Questions covered a wide range of areas and gave no special advantage to people who may be experts in a particular area.

An attempt of about 8 to 10 questions with about 60-70% accuracy in about 7-8 minutes would be considered a good attempt.

IIFT 2021 - Quantitative Ability

This was the toughest section in this question paper. Several questions were lengthy and time- consuming in general. This section was dominated by questions on Arithmetic. Out of 25 questions in the section, 11 were on Arithmetic, followed by 5 on Geometry and 4 on Algebra and 4 on Modern Maths.

Sr. No Topic Easy Medium Difficult Total 1 Arithmetic 7 2 2 11 2 Geometry 1 4 5 3 Algebra 2 1 1 4 4 Modern Mathematics 2 2 4 5 Numbers 1 1 Total 12 10 3 25

A total attempt of about 9-10 questions with 80-85% accuracy in about 30-35 minutes would be considered a good attempt in this section.

IIFT 2021 – Overall Analysis

Overall conduct of the test was smooth and no major glitches were reported. The test layout was similar to that of CMAT. There were tabs for different sections and a question palette to navigate through the questions to the right. A number of questions required vertical as well as horizontal scrolling. Hiding the question palette would have helped students to see the whole question at one go.

