IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2021 – All About Salary Packages, Recruiters, Job Profiles

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) begins its final placement drive for the batch of the postgraduate programme of 2019-2020. Due to the grim situation in the economy caused by COVID19 pendamic, IIMA had organised the placement drive through virtual mode.

IIMA conducts the placement for the PGHDM aspirants in several phases, through a “cluster-cohort system”. Here are some placement highlights that will give you an overview about the Day-1 scenario.

IIMA Placement Highlights

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) stood as the biggest recruiter on Day-1 with 32 job offers being extended to the talented pool of the aspirants. Out of these there were a few pre-placement offers too.

McKinsey took the second lead with 30 job offers extended to IIMA job-seekers.

Renowned financial service company, Nomura, made seven offers to IIMA students,

Top recruiters such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, extended five job opportunities each to the aspirants.

List of other recruiters that participated in the MBA placement Day 1 are: -

Accenture Strategy,

American Express,

Analysys Mason,

Arthur D. Little,

Avendus, Citi,

Credit Suisse,

GEP Consulting,

IBM,

Monitor Deloitte,

Oliver Wyman,

Praxis, and

Xander Group

Top Recruiting Sectors

Here is the list of some top recruiting sectors that participated in IIM-A placement drive: -

Asset management

Investment banking and markets

Venture capital

Management consulting

Advisory consulting and private equity

The placement drive for other cohorts will be conducted on March 5 and March 8 wherein more domestic and international recruiters will participate to extend best job profiles to the aspirants.

