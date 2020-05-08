IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020, Apply for Copyediting Associate Post

IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has invited applications for Copyediting Associate Posts. Interested applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2020. The copy editor will address grammatical flaws to ensure the final published manuscript reads smoothly and is formatted consistently, according to IIMA standards

IIM Ahmedabad Copyediting Associate Important Date:

Last Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 15 May 2020

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Copyediting Associate Vacancy Details

Copyediting Associate

Eligibility Criteria for IIM Ahmedabad Copyediting Associate Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Master’s degree in English, writing, journalism, communications, or other related field and a minimum of 5 years of copyediting experience.

Skills Needed•Proficient in Microsoft Office.•Knowledge of APA style.•Highly organized and efficient.•Self-starter and able to adapt to change quickly and multitask and able to meet tight deadlines.•Excellent Englishwritten and verbal communication skills.•Effectively edit clear, concise copy for publications.•Strong attention to detail.

Skills Needed:

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Knowledge of APA style

Highly organized and efficient

Self-starter and able to adapt to change quickly and multitask and able to meet tight deadlines

Excellent English-written and verbal communication skills

Effectively edit clear, concise copy for publications

Strong attention to detail.

IIM Ahmedabad Copyediting Associate Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here IIM Ahmedabad Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for IIM Ahmedabad Copyediting Associate Posts Job 2020 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for IM Ahmedabad Copyediting Associate Posts in the prescribed format and send resume & cover letter by email to officer-casecentre@iima.ac.in on or before 15 May 2020.