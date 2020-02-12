IIM Calcutta Final Placement Report 2020 - 136 firms participated to hire 439 students

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) takes pride in announcing that it has successfully completed the final placements for the 55th batch (2018-20) of PGP students. As per the reports published by leading education portals, overall 439 students have been placed with 136 firms that participated in the campus placements. Candidates were extended 492 offers by the recruiters, and top firms such as Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers have recruited maximum students from the batch.

IIM Calcutta Salary Statistics

Take a look at the salary statistics shared by IIM-Calcutta Placement Committee. The institute has marked 10 per cent growth in the average salary as compared to 2019. Find out the exact figures of the final PGP Placements here:

Average salary of PGP (2018-20) batch stands at Rs. 28 lakhs p.a.

Salary of top 10% of the batch is Rs. 54.5 lakhs p.a.

Average salary for the top quartile of the class is Rs. 41.8 lakhs p.a.

Median salary for the MBA Class of 2020 is Rs. 25.5 lakhs p.a.

Also Read: IIM Lucknow Final Placement Report 2020

Top Recruiters at IIM-Calcutta

Depending upon several domains, the institute has offered roles to the candidates. Find out which domain recruited highest percentage of students and who were the top recruiters in each domain from the table mentioned below:

Domain Percentage of students recruited Top Recruiters Consulting sector 31% Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture General management and Sales and Marketing 30% TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Vedanta, TrueNorth, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, ITC, Mondelez, and FIITJEE Product management, IT/analytics and Operations 22% Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Amazon, Flipkart, Udaan, EXL Service, American Express, HCL, UnitedHealth Group (Optum) and Mastercard BFSI 17% Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Arga Investment Management, Gaja Capital, JP Morgan Chase

Other PGP Placement Highlights

To add more, the students at IIM-Calcutta were also extended 'Dream' and ‘Wait and Hold' option to the candidates to help them realise their full potential at a top institute. Professor Anju Seth, Director of IIM-Calcutta also congratulated the students who graduated from the institute and have received coveted employment offers from the top recruiters. She adds that the placement drive at the institute demonstrate high value of the education being imparted at IIM Calcutta and the remarkable skills and capabilities of the student.

To stay updated with MBA placements at top B-schools of India, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!