IIM Lucknow Final Placement Report (PGP Batch 2018-20) - Accenture, Amazon top recruiters at the campus

It is a congratulatory moment for the 34th batch of PGP (2018-20) students as IIM Lucknow successfully completes MBA placements with the best domestic and international recruiters. IIM Lucknow announces 100% placement of the PGP batch comprising of 443 students. Overall the premier MBA institute saw participation from 140 domestic and international recruiters. Top recruiters such as Amazon, Accenture, BCG, PwC among other recruiters have hired candidates from IIM-L. Roles in the domain of consulting, finance, operations, product management and marketing were extended to the students. Let us find out more about the final placements at IIM-L here.

IIM-L Final Placement Highlights

140 domestic and international recruiters visited IIM-L campus for final placements

100% candidates (443 students) of 34th PGP batch placed with the top recruiters

Maximum roles offered in Strategy/Consulting (32%), Operations/IT (24%), and Finance (19%) domain

Accenture, Amazon, Deloitte India, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Boston Consulting Group were top recruiters

Landmark group from Dubai is the highest international recruiter at IIM-L campus

Highest International Salary package stands at 58.47 LPA

Highest Domestic Salary package stands at 54.00 LPA

Mean salary of the batch stands at 24.25 LPA

Median Salary for the 34th PGP batch remains 23.00 LPA

IIM-L 2020 Placements - Recruiters on Campus

Here is the list of recruiters that visited the campus of IIM-L to offer lucrative roles to the talented pool of students:-

Sector Offers extended Recruiter Consulting and General Management 147 offers Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, RPG Group, RPSG and TAS, Accenture, Acuvon, A.T. Kearney, Bain & Co., Capgemini, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Everest Group, GEP Consulting, MasterCard, McKinsey & Co., KPMG, Optum, PwC, The Boston Consulting Group, Thoucentric and Vector Consulting FMCG/Consumer Goods/Telecom/Digital Media Sectors 102 offers AbInBev, Airtel, Apparel Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Group, Cipla, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, Dr. Reddy’s, ITC, Landmark Group, Mars, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Reliance Jio, Bosch, RPSG, Samsung, Star India, Tata Sky, Tolaram, Vivo, Vodafone and Xiaom IT/E-Commerce/Technology 94 offers Amazon, Byju’s, Cloudtail, Ekart, Flipkart, JDA Software, Magicbricks.com, Makemytrip, Media.net, Microsoft, Myntra, Ola, Samsung, Swiggy, Uber, Udaan and Wipro BFSI sector 85 offers American Express, Axis Capital, Blackrock, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Wells Fargo and Yes Bank, Avendus Capital, Citi, Equirus Capital, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities, Investec, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., SAIF Partners, Spark Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Whiteboard Capital

International Recruiters on the campus

Looking at the data provided on the official website of IIM Lucknow, Landmark is the top recruiter with 7 offers extended for their Dubai location, followed by Apparel Group ( 3 offers) from Dubai, RPG Group (3 offers) from Africa and USA branch, Ernst & Young ( 2 offers ) for their Qatar location, and finally Tolaram Group (1 offer) for their Africa location.

To get details about the MBA placements at top B-schools of India, subscribe with us by filling your details and get latest updates directly in your inbox.