IIM Indore Final Placements 2020 - 100% placements for PGP and IPM course

Indian Institute of Management, Indore has finally achieved 100% PGP placements 2020 for the PGP batch comprising of 578 candidates. The institute has successfully completed placements for the 2 year Post Graduate programme and 5-year Integrated Management programme. Take a look at some of the MBA placement highlights:

IIM Indore Placement Highlights

Batch strength of 578 students

23% rise in domestic packages

160 recruiters participated in the placement drive

Highest packages stands at INR 50 LPA this year

Average package stands at INR 22.92 lakh per annum

Highest international package offered was INR 89.25 LPA

IIM Indore Salary Statistics

IIM Indore has witnessed a phenomenal increase of 23% in the domestic salary package being offered to the candidates. Last year the annual salary package offered to the candidate stood at INR 40.50 LPA as against INR 50 LPA offered this year. In addition, international salary package of INR 89.25 LPA has been offered to one of the students from the PGP Batch. The entire batch of IIM Indore comprising of 578 candidates have been placed with average package of INR 22.92 lakh per annum vis-a-vis an average salary package of INR 20 LPA for the last year. In addition, the median salary of the batch stood at INR 22 lakh per annum.

IIM Indore - Domain-wise Placement

Consulting, Sales, Marketing, and Finance companies extended highest no. of offers to the candidates. Two students were able to grab international opportunities in 2020 PGP Placements. Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, on this achievement has commented that "MNCs had again shown faith in IIM Indore candidates and that is evident from the placement statistics shared by the institute. This achievement and growth in the salary statistics is the result of IIMs strengthened relationship with the industry."

About IIM Indore

After IIM-C, IIM Indore is the only institute to have achieved the triple glory if AACSB, AMBA AND EQUIS accreditation. It is the first institute to have commenced Integrated Programme in Management (5 year course) for the aspirants willing to build a dedicated career in the domain of management. Current statistics say that IIM Indore has 5th rank among the top IIMs. It offers both 2 year Post Graduate programme and 5-year Integrated Management programme. Aspirants with considerable work-ex can also apply for the Executive MBA programme rum by IIM-I.

