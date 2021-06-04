IIPE Recruitment 2021 for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply Online @iipe.ac.in

IIPE Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Non-Teaching i.e. Deputy Librarian, Officer IT, Technician, Technical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Secretary to Registrar & Registrar. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 4 to 30 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 June 2021

Last Date for Application Submission - 30 June 2021

IIPE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Faculty

Non Teaching - 17 Posts

Registrar - 1 Post

IIPE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Faculty - Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with consistently very good academic record throughout.

Non Teaching

Deputy Librarian - Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent.

Officer IT - B.E. / B. Tech /M.Sc. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent or MCA from a recognised University/Institute of repute with at least 60% marks or an equivalent; ME/M.Tech./M.S. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent.

Officer IT (System Engineer): B.E. / B. Tech /M.Sc. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent or MCA from a recognised University/Institute of repute with at least 60% marks; ME/M.Tech./M.S. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent.

Technician: Bachelor‘s Degree in Science/Engineering or equivalent in appropriate field with at least 55% marks or an equivalent OR Three years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in the appropriate field.

Registrar - Candidates holding a master's degree with at least 55% marks in aggregate from recognized and reputed university in India/overseas or its equivalent grade of 'B' in the UGC seven-point scale, and consistently good academic record.

Download IIPE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

IIPE Teaching Recruitment 2021 Notification

IIPE Registrar Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website