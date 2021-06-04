IIPE Recruitment 2021 for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply Online @iipe.ac.in
Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Non-Teaching i.e. Deputy Librarian, Officer IT, Technician, Technical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Secretary to Registrar & Registrar. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details Here
IIPE Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Non-Teaching i.e. Deputy Librarian, Officer IT, Technician, Technical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Secretary to Registrar & Registrar. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 4 to 30 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 June 2021
- Last Date for Application Submission - 30 June 2021
IIPE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Faculty
- Non Teaching - 17 Posts
- Registrar - 1 Post
IIPE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Faculty - Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with consistently very good academic record throughout.
Non Teaching
- Deputy Librarian - Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent.
- Officer IT - B.E. / B. Tech /M.Sc. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent or MCA from a recognised University/Institute of repute with at least 60% marks or an equivalent; ME/M.Tech./M.S. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent.
- Officer IT (System Engineer): B.E. / B. Tech /M.Sc. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent or MCA from a recognised University/Institute of repute with at least 60% marks; ME/M.Tech./M.S. degree in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent.
- Technician: Bachelor‘s Degree in Science/Engineering or equivalent in appropriate field with at least 55% marks or an equivalent OR Three years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in the appropriate field.
Registrar - Candidates holding a master's degree with at least 55% marks in aggregate from recognized and reputed university in India/overseas or its equivalent grade of 'B' in the UGC seven-point scale, and consistently good academic record.
Download IIPE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
IIPE Teaching Recruitment 2021 Notification
IIPE Registrar Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to apply for IIPE Recruitment 2021
Candidates possessing requisite qualification & experience are required to send the completed form along with all the requested attachments to < facultyrecruitment@iipe.ac.in>, staffrecruitment@iipe.ac.in latest by 30 June 2021. A signed hardcopy printout of the application with all the essential documents should be sent to The Registrar (I/c) Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy 2nd Floor, AU Engg College Main Block, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530003, India latest by 7 July 2021.