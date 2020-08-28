IIS Deemed to be University, Jaipur - The Abode of Gen Z Learners

The ignited mind of the youth is the most powerful resource on the earth, above the earth and under the earth," so said Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the legendary late President of India. This quote highlights the power vested in the young people of today. Tapping this segment and with an unflinching faith in the potential of the youth, Dr. Ashok Gupta - Founder Director & Vice Chancellor, IIS (Deemed to be University) - founded the International College for Girls (ICG), affiliated to the University of Rajasthan, in 1995. It was recognized as one among 50 institutions that were given the ‘Colleges with Potential for Excellence’ status by the University Grants Commission. Thereafter, ICG went on to acquiring the status of a 'Deemed to be University' by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India. Today, the IIS University stands as a temple of learning where quality education is a commitment and enabling learning a mission.

Towards this end, the University provides a platform that recognizes ‘Unique’ as its tradition. The resourceful campus has a conducive environment offering industry-based curricular models, well-equipped classrooms and research labs, state-of-the-art centralized and department libraries and auditoriums, alongside ample opportunities for extra-curricuar growth. The University also has collaborations with renowned national and international academic institutions as well as advanced research facilities and centres. Dr. Gupta states, “IIS is an institution committed to providing its students academic programmes which will make a difference to their lives. We, as the stewards of learning, are dedicated to grooming and nurturing young girls into world-ready women; to work with people of all cultures; and, to equip them for the careers of the future. This is our world where learning has no limits”.

IIS (Deemed to be University): The Abode of Gen Z Learners

For Gen Z, learning is a continuous, multifaceted experience, and this experience is considered the best when it is hands-on. The University aligns itself with the aspirations of students and educates them in a very creative way by encouraging them to think out-of-the-box. It gives a range of opportunities to them so as to broaden their knowledge-base beyond the field of studies. It has a very well-defined character through a set of goals which bear ample testimony to its commitment towards enriching the academic fabric of all its programmes. The institutional vision and mission are reflected in all its programmes as well as in its underlying philosophy to be a model institution.

“Our goal is to develop a suitable combination of skills, knowledge and application, and thus provide an education which focusses on employability, innovative entrepreneurial skills, and research,” maintains Dr. Gupta. Facilitating the move from skill-building to employability- actualization is a crucial step that is ably undertaken by the University’s full-fledged Training and Placement Cell, which looks into the over-all planning and execution of career guidance, career counselling and employment opportunities. Moreover, the provision of training programmes as well as educational tie-ups and linkages with national and international institutions, has made the University an institution of choice, so much so that more and more students from other states are seeking admission to it every year in addition to several foreign students. “Gen Z tends to be more financially-driven than the millennials, and are more likely to define success in terms of personal fulfillment rather than financial statements, opines Dr. Gupta.

Over the years, the University has driven steadily towards an outcome that provides for and facilitates equal opportunities and has successfully built up a name as a thriving community that pushes, urges and aides its faculty members and students alike, towards the common goal of self-improvement and to help them step out with confidence into an ever-changing world. The University’s shining stars are its bright alumnae who have done it proud by bringing laurels in their role and capacity as bureaucrats; defence officers; researchers, academicians and scientists; as also those in the hotel, hospitality and the aviation industry.

Key Management

Dr. Ashok Gupta, Founder Director & Vice Chancellor

Dr. Ashok Gupta is an eminent educationist and administrator who has gained a prominent position in society for his exemplary work in the field of education. He has made significant contribution to restoring the richness of educational culture and making it more vibrant .His far-sighted leadership, commitment to work, penchant for perfection, strong will-power and the breadth of vision, have elevated the institutions that he has founded to function as centres of learning and excellence.

Dr. Gupta hails from a humble background. Son of a disciplinarian father, he nurtures a sense of pride in his roots. He began his career as a school teacher and has risen to becoming one of the pioneering educational administrators of Rajasthan. He is presently the Vice Chancellor of the IIS University, one of the premier institutions in Rajasthan. A well- known academician, he laid the foundation of Maheshwari Public School in 1977 and worked incessantly to make it one of the best schools of the state. He is the founder Director of several institutions, viz. India International School; International College for Girls; International School of Informatics and Management; and, ICG Institute of Educational Research and Development. He has been a member of the Syndicate of the University of Rajasthan; CBSE; Board of Governors, International Schools Association, Geneva; and, member of the European Council of International Schools, UK. Dr. Gupta has also been marshalling his energies for Rotary for over four decades now and has served the international organization in India as a District Governor; Rotary International President’s Representative; Chair, Rotary Zone Institute 2015; and, Trustee of the Rotary India Water Conservation Trust.

Dr. Ashok Gupta has, to his credit, a number of achievements in diverse areas including prestigious awards at national and international levels. He was awarded the ‘Service above Self Award’ by Rotary International (US) and the ‘Udyog Ratna’ Award from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, in 2005, by Vasundhara Raje, Chief Minister, Rajasthan, to name a few.

