IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 For 153 Non-Teaching Posts: Basic Pay Rs. 78,800, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited online application for the 153 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

In a bid to apply for IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master’s Degree/B. Tech./B.E. or B.Sc/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No.: IITJ/O(E-II)/2022-23/Non-Academic Staff/47

Important Dates IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 October 2022

Vacancy Details IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022

Technical Posts

Bioscience and Biotechnology: 08

Chemical Engineering-06

Chemistry: 04

Civil and Infrastructure Engineeing:07

Computer Science and Engineering: 09

Electrical Engineering: 10

Mathematics: 02

Mechanic al engineering:09

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering: 06

Physics: 06

Center of Research and Development of Scientific Instruments: 03

School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 02

Computer Centre-02

School of Liberal Arts: 01

IDRP-02

Other Technical and Engineering Posts: 11

Admin and Library Posts: 64

Eligibility Criteria IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Technical Superintendent: Master’s Degree in Science or Engineering or its equivalent qualification in Biological/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Biology/Biomedical Engineering.

Junior Technical Superintendent: Master’s Degree or its equivalent in Biological/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Biology/Biomedical Engineering OR

B. Tech. or equivalent qualification

Check the notification link for details of the IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment Eligibility/Age Limit/Pay Scale/Experience and others for the posts.

IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022





How to Apply IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply only through online process up to 17 October, 2022 till 23:59 Hrs with attachment of all required documents with the official website. Check the notification link for detail in this regards.