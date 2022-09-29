IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 For 153 Non-Teaching Posts: Basic Pay Rs. 78,800, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited online application for the 153 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited online applications for 153 Non-Teaching posts including Technical Superintendent, Technical Assistant, Deputy Registrar, Manager, Senior Assistant, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer, Sports Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 on or before 17 October 2022.

In a bid to apply for IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master’s Degree/B. Tech./B.E. or B.Sc/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.


Notification Details IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022:
Advt. No.: IITJ/O(E-II)/2022-23/Non-Academic Staff/47

Important Dates IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 October 2022

Vacancy Details IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022
Technical Posts
Bioscience and Biotechnology: 08
Chemical Engineering-06
Chemistry: 04
Civil and Infrastructure Engineeing:07
Computer Science and Engineering: 09    
Electrical Engineering: 10
Mathematics: 02
Mechanic al engineering:09
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering: 06
Physics: 06
Center of Research and Development of Scientific Instruments: 03
School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 02
Computer Centre-02
School of Liberal Arts: 01
IDRP-02
Other Technical and Engineering Posts: 11
Admin and Library Posts: 64

Eligibility Criteria IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Technical Superintendent: Master’s Degree in Science or Engineering or its equivalent qualification in Biological/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Biology/Biomedical Engineering. 
Junior Technical Superintendent: Master’s Degree or its equivalent in Biological/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Biology/Biomedical Engineering OR
B. Tech. or equivalent qualification
Check the notification link for details of the IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment Eligibility/Age Limit/Pay Scale/Experience and others for the posts. 

IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022

How to Apply IIT Jodhpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022
Candidates can apply only through online process up to 17 October, 2022 till 23:59 Hrs with attachment of all required documents with the official website. Check the notification link for detail in this regards. 

