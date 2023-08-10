IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C Posts

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: IIT Roorkee has released notification for recruitment to 78 Group-B and C posts. Check Online Application Process, Notification, Educational Qualification, Selection Process and Other Process.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: IIT Roorkee has released notification for recruitment to 78 posts of Group B and C of Non-Teaching. The application process for recruitment to the posts has started and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website till 13 August 2023. The posts of Driver, Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent, etc. are being filled.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization IIT Roorkee Vacancy Name Non-teaching posts Number of Vacancies 78 Last Date of Application 13 August 2023 Official website https://iitr.ac.in/

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 Details:

Junior Technical Superintendent-10

Assistant Security Officer - 2

Assistant Safety Officer-1

Junior Technical Architecture-1

Coach-2

Staff Nurse-2

Junior Technical Superintendent-1

Junior Superintendent-12

Junior Lab Assistant-23

Driver-1

Junior Assistant-23

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023:

Under the IIT Roorkee notification 2023, the institute has announced specific eligibility criteria to apply for 78 non-teaching posts.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Diploma/BE/B. To apply for IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023, Tech/ Post Graduate in the concerned subject from a recognized university / institute. The eligibility for all the posts is set differently candidates refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility.

age-limit

The age limit of the applicants for IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 should be as follows:

Name of the Post: Age Limit

Group B Post- 18-32 years

Group C Post-18-27 years

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 PDF

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website https://iitr.ac.in/ of IIT Roorkee.