IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2022 For 39 Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 has invited online application for the 39 Non-teaching posts on its official website. Check IIT Tirupati recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati has published notification for 39 Non-teaching posts in the Employment News (22 October-28 October) 2022. You can apply online for these posts on or before 10th November 2022.

Under IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 you have chance to apply for various Non-teaching posts including Assistant Registrar, Junior Superintendent, Junior Assistant, Technical Officer, Junior Library Superintendent, Junior Library Technician, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Technician and others.



Candidates with certain educational qualification including M.Sc/Graduate/B.Tech/ B.Sc (CS)/ BCA/ Diploma/degree in Hindi with English with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Date IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022:

Closing Date for Online Application: 10th November 2022

Vacancy Details IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Registrar-02

Junior Superintendent-05

Junior Assistant-13

Technical Officer-01

Junior Library Superintendent-01

Junior Library Technician-01

Junior Technical Superintendent-06

Junior Engineer-02

Junior Technician-07

Junior Hindi Assistant Gr.1-01

Eligibility Criteria IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Junior Superintendent-First Class Bachelor with six years experience.

Junior Assistant-First Class Bachelor with knowledge of Computer.

Technical Officer-B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc

Candidates can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for these Non-teaching posts.

Click Here For IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 PDF





How To Download: IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022-PDF

Visit the official website of IIT Tirupati-iittp.ac.in. Move to Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the notification link that reads 'Staff Recruitment Adv. No. IITT/Staff RMT/01/2022 dated 07.10.2022 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download and save the IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

How To Apply IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website iittp.ac.in on or before 10 November 2022.