IKRDC Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Daily Interview for 278 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) is conducting interview  for the post of Staff Nurse and Other Posts. Check Details Here

May 9, 2020 18:24 IST
IKRDC Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) is conducting interview  for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Cardiologist, Anaesthetist, Infection Disease, Medical Officer, Sanitary Supervisor, Sanitary Inspectors, Dietician, Dialysis Technician, Biomedical and Physiotherapist. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on daily basis between 09-00 a.m. to 05-00 p.m.

Important Date

Walk in Interview - on daily basis between 09-00 a.m. to 05-00 p.m.

IKRDC Ahmedabad Vacancy Details:

  • Staff Nurse - 150 Posts
  • Physician - 20 Posts
  • Cardiologist - 4 Posts
  • Anaesthetist - 3 Posts
  • Infection Disease - 2 Posts
  • Medical Officer - 40 Posts
  • Sanitary Supervisor - 2 Posts
  • Sanitary Inspectors - 2 Posts
  • Dietician - 3 Posts
  • Dialysis Technician - 38 Posts
  • Biomedical - 4 Posts
  • Physiotherapist - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IKRDC Ahmedabad Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing
  • Physician - M.D.Physician 
  • Cardiologist - M.D.Cardiology
  • Anaesthetist - M.D.Anaesthetist 
  • Infection Disease - Internal Medicine Residency and Infectious disease fellowship, M.D. (Infections Diseases)
  • Medical Officer - M.B.B.S.
  • Sanitary Supervisor - S.I. Course
  • Sanitary Inspectors - S.I. Course
  • Dietician - Post Graduation Therapic Nutrician (Six month intersheep)
  • Dialysis Technician - Dialysis Technician COURSE
  • Biomedical - Degree/Diploma/ITI in Biomedical course
  • Physiotherapist - BPT/MPT

Salary:

  • Staff Nurse - Rs.13,000/- Per month
  • Physician - Rs. 1,20,000/- Per month
  • Cardiologist - Rs.1,20,000/- Per month
  • Anaesthetist - Rs.1,20,000/- Per month
  • Infection Disease - Rs.1,20,000/- Per month
  • Medical Officer - Rs.60,000/- Per month
  • Sanitary Supervisor - Rs.12,000/- Per month
  • Sanitary Inspectors - Rs.11,000/- Per month
  • Dietician - Rs.15,000/- Per month
  • Dialysis Technician - Rs.12,000/- Per month
  • Biomedical - Rs.13,000/- Per month
  • Physiotherapist - Rs.30,000/- Per month

How to Apply for IKRDC Ahmedabad Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?

Candidates possessing requisite qualifications can walk in for the interview at Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Civil Hospital Campus, Ahmedabad-16 on daily basis between 9 AM to 5 PM with attested photo-copies of their qualifications.

IKRDC Ahmedabad Recruitment Notification PDF

