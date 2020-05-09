IKRDC Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Daily Interview for 278 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

IKRDC Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) is conducting interview for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Cardiologist, Anaesthetist, Infection Disease, Medical Officer, Sanitary Supervisor, Sanitary Inspectors, Dietician, Dialysis Technician, Biomedical and Physiotherapist. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on daily basis between 09-00 a.m. to 05-00 p.m.

Important Date

Walk in Interview - on daily basis between 09-00 a.m. to 05-00 p.m.

IKRDC Ahmedabad Vacancy Details:

Staff Nurse - 150 Posts

Physician - 20 Posts

Cardiologist - 4 Posts

Anaesthetist - 3 Posts

Infection Disease - 2 Posts

Medical Officer - 40 Posts

Sanitary Supervisor - 2 Posts

Sanitary Inspectors - 2 Posts

Dietician - 3 Posts

Dialysis Technician - 38 Posts

Biomedical - 4 Posts

Physiotherapist - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IKRDC Ahmedabad Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing

Physician - M.D.Physician

Cardiologist - M.D.Cardiology

Anaesthetist - M.D.Anaesthetist

Infection Disease - Internal Medicine Residency and Infectious disease fellowship, M.D. (Infections Diseases)

Medical Officer - M.B.B.S.

Sanitary Supervisor - S.I. Course

Sanitary Inspectors - S.I. Course

Dietician - Post Graduation Therapic Nutrician (Six month intersheep)

Dialysis Technician - Dialysis Technician COURSE

Biomedical - Degree/Diploma/ITI in Biomedical course

Physiotherapist - BPT/MPT

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs.13,000/- Per month

Physician - Rs. 1,20,000/- Per month

Cardiologist - Rs.1,20,000/- Per month

Anaesthetist - Rs.1,20,000/- Per month

Infection Disease - Rs.1,20,000/- Per month

Medical Officer - Rs.60,000/- Per month

Sanitary Supervisor - Rs.12,000/- Per month

Sanitary Inspectors - Rs.11,000/- Per month

Dietician - Rs.15,000/- Per month

Dialysis Technician - Rs.12,000/- Per month

Biomedical - Rs.13,000/- Per month

Physiotherapist - Rs.30,000/- Per month

How to Apply for IKRDC Ahmedabad Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?

Candidates possessing requisite qualifications can walk in for the interview at Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Civil Hospital Campus, Ahmedabad-16 on daily basis between 9 AM to 5 PM with attested photo-copies of their qualifications.

IKRDC Ahmedabad Recruitment Notification PDF