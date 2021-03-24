Income Tax Department Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Steno, MTS, Income Tax Inspector & Tax Assistant Posts

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi has published the notification for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant under sports quota on its website incometaxdelhi.org.

Meritorious Sportspersons can apply for the posts through offline mode prescribed format on or before 15 April 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 15 April 2021

Income Tax Department Vacancy Details

MTS - 6 Posts

Tax Assistant - 4 Posts

Stenographer Grade II - 2 Posts

Income Tax Inspector - 1 Post

Income Tax Department Salary:

MTS - 5200-20200 + Grade pay 1800 (PB-1)

Income Tax Inspector - 9300-34800 + Grade pay 4600

Tax Assistant and Steno - 5200-20200 + Grade pay 2400

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department Steno, MTS, Income Tax Inspector & Tax Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 10th passed

Steno - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university. Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute and Transcription: 50 words per minute (English) or 65 words per minute (Hindi) (Only on Computer)

Income Tax Inspector - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistants - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour

Age Limit:

For Inspector of Income Tax : 18 to 30 years of age

For Tax Assistant/Stenographer/ Multi Tasking Staff : 18 to 27 years of age

Sports Qualification:

Sportspersons having represented:

A State or the Country in a National or International Competition in any of the games/sports as mentioned in Para 7; or Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports as mentioned in Para 7; or The State Schools Team in the National Sports/Games for schools conducted by All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports as mentioned in Para 7; or Sportsperson who has been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.For more details, check detailed notification

Selection Process for Income Tax Department Steno, MTS, Income Tax Inspector & Tax Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview and if further required, the players may be required to undergo ground/proficiency test also

How to Apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply offline and send the application to "The Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax (Hqrs.- Personnel), Room No. 378A, C.R. Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002" by post/by hand on or before 15 April 2021 (30 April 2021 for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala).

Income Tax Department Notification Download