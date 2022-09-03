Income Tax Recruitment 2022 for Tax Assistant and Inspector of Income Tax, Apply Now!

Income Tax has openings for Tax Assistant and Inspector of Income Tax Posts. Candidates can check the application process, salary, eligibility and other details.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Income Tax issued the notice in the employment newspaper on 3 September 2022. The notice is for the Income Tax Inspector, and Tax Assistant Posts. Those who are interested to serve in North Eastern Region (NER) can apply through offline mode on or before 16 September 2022.

It is to be noted that this job notification is valid for Meritorious sportspersons only. Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has participated in any of the games/sports and is considered meritorious as prescribed in the advertisement. You can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details in the PDF link.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 16 September 2022

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Income Tax Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree of a recognized university or equivalent.

Tax Assistant -Degree of a recognized university or equivalent; and Having a Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Age Limit:

Income Tax Inspector - 18 to 30 years

Tax Assistant -18 to 27 years

Sports Eligibility:

Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has participated in any of the games/sports and considered meritorious with reference to the following criteria:-

The Country in an International Competition in any of the games/sports mentioned in the list at para-OS with the clearance of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports; or

A State/UT in the Senior or Junior Level National Championships organized by the National Sports Federations recognized by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports or National Games organized by Indian Olympics Association in any of the games/sports or

Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by Association of Indian Universities or the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports; or

The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Income Tax Salary:

Income Tax Inspector - Rs.9300-34800

Tax Assistant - Rs.5200-20200

How to Apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can submit the filled application to the Additional/Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Hqrs. & TPS), o/o the Pr. ‘Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NER, 1st floor, AayakarBhawan, Christian Basti, G. S. Road, Guwahati, Assam – 781005 by post/by hand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 16 September 2022 (Upto 5.00 P.M) (23.09.2022) for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir]. The envelope containing the application should also be superscripted as follows: “APPLICATION FOR THE POST(S) OF ……….. UNDER MERITORIOUS SPORTS PERSONS“QUOTA”.