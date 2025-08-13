Are you looking for hindi patriotic songs for independence day dance competition in your school. We have compiled a list of independence songs for kids and students in hindi that will help you create a memorable and impactful performance. Whether you're looking for upbeat tracks to energize the stage or soulful melodies to convey the depth of national pride, our selection has something for everyone.
Independence Day Song for School - Top 20
-
"Chak De! India" (Movie: Chak De! India)
-
Rang De Basanti" (Movie: Rang De Basanti)
-
"Teri Mitti" (Movie: Kesari)
-
"Jai Ho" (Movie: Slumdog Millionaire)
-
"Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo" (Movie: Hindustan)
-
"Aye Watan" (Movie: Raazi)
-
"Mera Rang De Basanti Chola" (Movie: The Legend of Bhagat Singh)
-
"Kar Chale Hum Fida" (Movie: Haqeeqat)
-
"Aisa Des Hai Mera" (Movie: Veer-Zaara)
-
"Vande Mataram" (Album: Vande Mataram)
-
"I Love My India" (Movie: Pardes)
-
"Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" (Lata Mangeshkar)
-
"Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera" (Movie: Swades)
-
"Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna" (Movie: The Legend of Bhagat Singh)
-
"India Waale" (Movie: Happy New Year):
-
"Dharti Sunehri Ambar Neela" (Movie: Veer-Zaara)
-
"Bumbro Bumbro" (Movie: Mission Kashmir)
-
"Ae Mere Pyare Watan" (Movie: Kabuliwala)
-
"Vande Mataram" (from the movie ABCD 2)
-
"Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai" (Movie: Roja)
What is the Objective of Celebration of Independence Day in School?
The celebration of Independence Day in schools is far more than a simple holiday; it's a carefully planned event with a clear set of educational and social objectives. These celebrations are a vital part of a student's development, aiming to instill a sense of patriotism, civic responsibility, and national pride. Key objectives of an Independence Day celebration in a school:
-
Instilling Patriotism and National Pride: This is the primary goal. Through flag hoisting, singing the national anthem, and other patriotic activities, students develop a deep love, respect, and sense of belonging for their country.
-
Educating about the Freedom Struggle: The celebrations serve as a powerful history lesson. By showcasing skits, speeches, and fancy dress competitions, schools teach students about the sacrifices of freedom fighters, the key events of the independence movement, and the significance of the freedom they enjoy today.
-
Fostering Unity in Diversity: India's strength lies in its diversity. School celebrations often feature cultural programs that represent different states and communities, teaching students to appreciate and respect the various cultures, languages, and traditions that make up the nation.
-
Inculcating Civic Responsibility: The day is a reminder that freedom comes with duties. Schools use this opportunity to teach students about their responsibilities as citizens, such as contributing to society, respecting laws, and working for the nation's progress. This can be reinforced through activities like tree-plantation drives or cleanliness campaigns.
-
Encouraging Creative Expression and Talent: Independence Day events provide a platform for students to showcase their talents. Through patriotic songs, dance performances, essay writing, and drawing competitions, students can express their feelings about their country in a creative and meaningful way.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation