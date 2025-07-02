Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Download June 30 to July 10 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

India Army Admit Card 2025 Out: The Indian Army is conducting the written exam from June 30, 2025 onwards for various posts under the Indian Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Exam 2025-2026 across the country. The Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 has allready been released for these posts including AROs, ROs, HQs for Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Tradesmen Trades, Women Military Police (WMP), Soldier Technical (NA/ NA Vet), Sepoy Pharma and JCO / OR. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same with the crucial documents to appear for written exam for the posts including AROs, ROs, HQs for Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Tradesmen Trades, Women Military Police (WMP), Soldier Technical (NA/ NA Vet), Sepoy Pharma and JCO / OR. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card soon from the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025 Download To download the Agniveer Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link Details Mentioned on Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Candidates are advised to go through and check their Agniveer Admit Card 2025 extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number

Important instructions What is the salary of Army Bharti from 2025? Candidates selected finally for the various posts including AROs, ROs, HQs for Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Tradesmen Trades, Women Military Police (WMP), Soldier Technical (NA/ NA Vet), Sepoy Pharma and JCO / OR under the Indian Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Exam 2025-2026 will get the salary as Rs.30,000 per month + Allowances as mentioned in the notification.

Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025 Highlights The written exam for various posts under Agniveer Recruitment Rally for the year 2025-26 has been commenced from June 30. The exam will be conducted tll July 10, 2025 across the country. Below is the overview of the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025 rally. Particulars Details Recruitment Agency Indian Army Posts Name Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk , Agniveer Tradesmen Trades, JCO Exam Name Common Entrance Exam (CCE) 2025 Exam Date 30 June to 10 July 2025 Hall Ticket Status Out Official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025 Check Exam Update Candidates who have to appear in the Agniveer posts exam are advised to to download their hall ticket and follow all the crucial guidelines mentioned on the same. Violation of the guidelines can debar you from the exam and you can miss the golden opportunity to become a part of the prestigious Indian Army. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

Reach the center before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.

Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly. How to Download Agniveer Admit Card 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Indian Army at - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ADMIT CARD FOR CANDIDATES APPEARING FOR ONLINE COMMON ENTRANCE EXAM 2025-26 SCHEDULED WEF 30 JUNE TO 10 JULY 2025 WILL BE UPLOADED 14 DAYS PRIOR TO CONDUCT OF EXAMon the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.