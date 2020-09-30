India Post GDS Result 2020 for Jammu and Kashmir Circle Out @appost.in: Download Gramin Dak Sevak Result Here

India Post GDS Result 2020 for Jammu and Kashmir: India Post has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak Result for the Jammu and Kashmir Circle on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Jammu and Kashmir Circle GDS Recruitment 2020, can check their result available on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in.

As per the short notification released by the Postal Department, the Result for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Jammu and Kashmir Circle has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the total of 442 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies for Jammu and Kashmir Circle can check their result available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the final selection for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will be done on the basis of document verification of all educational & other certificates produced by the candidates. Candidates will have to produce their documents before the selection body with reference to the post they have been applied.

Candidates can check their result available on the official website. However Jammu and Kashmir Circle Postal Circle GDS Result PDF is given below and candidates can check their registration number on the link below.

Direct Link for Jammu and Kashmir Circle Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Result 2020





How to Download Jammu and Kashmir Circle Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website of India Post - appost.in

Go to the ‘Result Released’ section available on the home page.

Click on ‘ Jammu and Kashmir Circle (442 Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’ Tab

Check the list of selected candidates Download Jammu and Kashmir Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Result.

Save the result PDF for your future reference.

It is noted that India Post had invited applications for the 442 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Jammu and Kashmir Circle earlier on its official website.