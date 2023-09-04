India Post GDS Result 2023: Download Post Office Circle Wise Merit List PDF Link

India Post GDS Result 2023 will be released by the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check Direct Download India Post Merit List PDF for all circles, cut-off marks, DV date and venue in this article.

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post is all set to upload the selection list of the candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The candidates who have submitted their application form before 23 August 2023 can download India Post Result from the website. (indiapostgdsonline.gov.in).

India Post GDS Result Date

India Post GDS Result is expected to be released on the first week of September 2023. The merit list will be prepared in the PDF. The PDF will contain the details of selected candidates.

India Post GDS Merit List PDF

The state-wise merit list PDF will be provided in the table below. The candidates can get the list for the circle they have applied. India Post GDS PDF consists of candidates’ details such as Division, Office, Post Name, Post, Community, Registration Number, % of marks obtained and Documents to be verified.

India Post GDS Result PDF indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post DV Round 2023

The candidates whose names will be on the list are required to appear for the Document Verification round. The DV round will be held at the respective post offices. The DV round will check the authenticity of the documents submitted by the candidates. The final selection of the candidates will be based on the results of the DV round.

India Post DV Cutoff Marks 2023

The cut-off marks for the GDS Result 2023 will vary from state to state. However, the candidates can check the expected cutoff marks of the candidates below.

General - 75-80%

OBC - 70-75%

SC - 65-70%

ST - 65-70%

EWS - 70-75%

PWD - 50-55%

Post Office GDS Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Authority Ministry of Communication and India Post Office Vacancies 30041 Posts Post Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) Registration Dates 03 to 23 August 2023 Selection Process Merit Document Verification India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2023 Expected on 05 Sept 2023 India Post Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Merit List: Check Steps to Download Result

Step 1: Open the official link of India Post

Step 2: Now, go to ‘Selecton List’ Tab

Step 3: Select the circle for which you have applied

Step 4: A PDF will be opened on your device

Step 5: Check details of the shortlisted candidates