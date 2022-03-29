India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts in Scale 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7, Apply Online @ippbonline.com

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of various posts (including backlog) in Scale 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7 on a Regular/ Contract basis through online application mode in different disciplines. Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria
may apply online latest by 9 April 2022 by visiting our website www.ippbonline.com. The online applications for the same were started on 26 March 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted.
This drive is being done to recruit 12 vacancies in various posts including Chief Technology Officer, AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect), Chief Manager (Digital Technology), Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration), Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect), Manager (Security Administration), AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group), Chief Manager (Retail Products), Chief Manager (Retail Payments), GM (Operations), Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Manager(Finance). Candidates can check the details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 26 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 9 April 2022
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Chief Technology Officer - 1 Post
- AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Digital Technology)- 1 Post
- Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- 1 Post
- Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- 1 Post
- Manager (Security Administration)- 1 Post
- AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Retail Products)- 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- 1 Post
- GM (Operations)- 1 Post
- Chief Compliance Officer- 1 Post
- Chief Manager(Finance)- 1 Post
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Chief Technology Officer - Any Engineering Graduate/MCA or equivalent qualification.
- AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidate with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or
Computer Science will be given preference.
- Chief Manager (Digital Technology)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology
or Computer Science/MCA.
- Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA.
- Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics.
- Manager (Security Administration)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology
or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied
Electronics.
- AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- MBA in Sales/ Marketing.
- Chief Manager (Retail Products), Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent.
- GM (Operations)- Graduate from University/ Institution.
- Chief Compliance Officer- Graduate in any discipline.
- Chief Manager(Finance)- Any Commerce graduate with Chartered Accountant (Final) qualified.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Manager - 23 to 35 years
- Senior Manager - 26 to 35 years
- Cheif Manager - 29 to 45 years
- Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 years
- Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 years
- General Manager - 38 to 55 years
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made on the basis of Interview.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary
|Scale
|Basic Pay Scale (in Rs.)
|Approximate CTC
(Per Month)
|Scale VII
|1,16,120 – 3,220 (4)- 1,29,000
|3,21,289/-
|Scale VI
|1,04,240 – 2,970 (4)- 1,16,120
|2,88,393/-
|Scale V
|89,890 – 2,500 (2) – 94,890 – 2,730 (2) -1,00,350
|2,31,375/-
|Scale IV
|76,010 – 2,220 (4) – 84890 – 2,500 (2) – 89,890
|1,95,122/-
|Scale III
|63,840 – 1,990 (5) – 73,790 – 2,220 (2) – 78,230
|1,64,373/-
|Scale II
|48,170 – 1,740 (1) – 49,910 – 1,990 (10) – 69,810
|1,29,684/
|Scale I
|36,000 – 1490 (7) – 46,430 – 1,740 (2) – 49,910 – 1,990 (7) – 63840
|1,04,163/-
How to apply for India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 9 April 2022.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - Rs. 150/-
- For all others - Rs. 750/-