India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts in Scale 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7, Apply Online @ippbonline.com

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ippbonline.com for various posts in Scales 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of various posts (including backlog) in Scale 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7 on a Regular/ Contract basis through online application mode in different disciplines. Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria

may apply online latest by 9 April 2022 by visiting our website www.ippbonline.com. The online applications for the same were started on 26 March 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted.

This drive is being done to recruit 12 vacancies in various posts including Chief Technology Officer, AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect), Chief Manager (Digital Technology), Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration), Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect), Manager (Security Administration), AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group), Chief Manager (Retail Products), Chief Manager (Retail Payments), GM (Operations), Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Manager(Finance). Candidates can check the details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 9 April 2022

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Technology Officer - 1 Post

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (Digital Technology)- 1 Post

Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- 1 Post

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- 1 Post

Manager (Security Administration)- 1 Post

AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (Retail Products)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- 1 Post

GM (Operations)- 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer- 1 Post

Chief Manager(Finance)- 1 Post

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Chief Technology Officer - Any Engineering Graduate/MCA or equivalent qualification.

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidate with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or

Computer Science will be given preference. Chief Manager (Digital Technology)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics.

Manager (Security Administration)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology

Chief Manager (Retail Products), Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent.

GM (Operations)- Graduate from University/ Institution.

Chief Compliance Officer- Graduate in any discipline.

Chief Manager(Finance)- Any Commerce graduate with Chartered Accountant (Final) qualified.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Manager - 23 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 26 to 35 years

Cheif Manager - 29 to 45 years

Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 years

Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 years

General Manager - 38 to 55 years

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Scale Basic Pay Scale (in Rs.) Approximate CTC

(Per Month) Scale VII 1,16,120 – 3,220 (4)- 1,29,000 3,21,289/- Scale VI 1,04,240 – 2,970 (4)- 1,16,120 2,88,393/- Scale V 89,890 – 2,500 (2) – 94,890 – 2,730 (2) -1,00,350 2,31,375/- Scale IV 76,010 – 2,220 (4) – 84890 – 2,500 (2) – 89,890 1,95,122/- Scale III 63,840 – 1,990 (5) – 73,790 – 2,220 (2) – 78,230 1,64,373/- Scale II 48,170 – 1,740 (1) – 49,910 – 1,990 (10) – 69,810 1,29,684/ Scale I 36,000 – 1490 (7) – 46,430 – 1,740 (2) – 49,910 – 1,990 (7) – 63840 1,04,163/-

How to apply for India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 9 April 2022.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee