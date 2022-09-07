India Post Recruitment 2022: 1500+ Vacancies to be Filled for Postman/MailGuard/GDS Across India

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued a notification regarding the vacancies which are available for the year 2022 through the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE), Competitive Exam for promotion to the post of Postman, Mail Guard and Multi-Tasking Staff. Eligible Multi Tasking Staff Officials and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) are eligible to apply for this promotion.
More than 1500 vacancies shall be filled in Chennai City Region, Central Region, Southern Region, Western Region, and MM Region. The candidates can check the break-up of the vacancies below:
Revised Provisional Vacancies for LDCE/CE from MTS/GDS to Postman
|Region
|25% LDCE Quota for MTS
|50% by Direct Recruitment on the basis of competitive exam limited to GDS
|Chennai Region
|216
|393
|Central Region
|74
|128
|Southern Region
|92
|166
|Western Region
|94
|165
Revised Provisional Vacancies for LDCE/CE from MTS/GDS to Mail Guard
|Division
|25% LDCE Quota for MTS
|50% by Direct Recruitment on the basis of competitive exam limited to GDS
|RMS MA Division
|5
|2
|RMS T Division
|3
|1
|RMS CB Division
|6
|3
|RMS M Division
|7
|3
|Chennai Sorting Division
|6
|2
|Airmall Sorting Division
|0
|0
Provisional Vacancies to be filled amongst eligible GDSs through Competitive Exam for the Cadre of MTS
|Region
|Number of Vacancies
|Chennai Region
|49
|Central Region
|24
|Southern Region
|20
|Western Region
|20
|MM Region
|65
Unfilled positions from the GDS/casual labourers seniority quota will be added to the competitive exam quota, so the 35% CE quota openings are subject to change.