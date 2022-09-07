India Post Recruitment 2022: 1500+ Vacancies to be Filled for Postman/MailGuard/GDS Across India

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has released the number of vacancies for the promotion of Postman, Mail Guard and Multi-Tasking Staff. Read Below

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued a notification regarding the vacancies which are available for the year 2022 through the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE), Competitive Exam for promotion to the post of Postman, Mail Guard and Multi-Tasking Staff. Eligible Multi Tasking Staff Officials and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) are eligible to apply for this promotion.

More than 1500 vacancies shall be filled in Chennai City Region, Central Region, Southern Region, Western Region, and MM Region. The candidates can check the break-up of the vacancies below:

Revised Provisional Vacancies for LDCE/CE from MTS/GDS to Postman

Region

25% LDCE Quota for MTS 50% by Direct Recruitment on the basis of competitive exam limited to GDS Chennai Region 216 393 Central Region 74 128 Southern Region 92 166 Western Region 94 165

Revised Provisional Vacancies for LDCE/CE from MTS/GDS to Mail Guard

Division 25% LDCE Quota for MTS 50% by Direct Recruitment on the basis of competitive exam limited to GDS RMS MA Division 5 2 RMS T Division 3 1 RMS CB Division 6 3 RMS M Division 7 3 Chennai Sorting Division 6 2 Airmall Sorting Division 0 0

Provisional Vacancies to be filled amongst eligible GDSs through Competitive Exam for the Cadre of MTS

Region Number of Vacancies Chennai Region 49 Central Region 24 Southern Region 20 Western Region 20 MM Region 65

Unfilled positions from the GDS/casual labourers seniority quota will be added to the competitive exam quota, so the 35% CE quota openings are subject to change.